Calling All Catholics

Calling All Catholics

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Calling All Catholics

This site provides news and information for traditional Catholics in their fight to uphold the faith's Eternal Truths, against modern world threats from within and outside of the Church.

People

Scott Sawyer

@callingallcatholics
Scott Sawyer's avatar
Scott Sawyer is a longtime freelance journalist and founder, editor and publisher of the Free Citizen magazine.
© 2025 Scott Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture