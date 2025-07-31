Calling All Catholics

Calling All Catholics

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
PARENTS' SUIT vs. COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT for TURNING KIDS OUT AS TRANSGENDER IN "ART CLASS" REACHES SUPREME COURT DOCKET
WHEN LIFE IMITATES ART AND ART DESTROYS LIFE: Colorado Schoolteachers and Administrators Carry on Like 1970s Creepy Comedy Movie Character
  
Scott Sawyer
15
Catholic Church Condemns 'Deportation', Calls Trump "Morally Repugnant" and Backs Illegal Alien Mass Invasion of US
Time to Rebrand 'Deportation' to "Repatriation" and Repatriate them all!
  
Scott Sawyer
1
Interest Groups Besiege DEI Dodgers with Complaints After LA's Illegal Alien Riots and Turbulent MLB June 2025 Pride Month; Trump…
Dodgers Future HOFer Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement; Dodgers DEI Department Rejoicing
  
Scott Sawyer

June 2025

On Pride Night, Chicago Cubs Gay After Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Pittsburgh
Bullpen Bears Down on Pirates in Late Innings; Suzuki Launches Heroic Shot into the Bleachers; Cubs Ownership Turns Team Mascot into Party Animal
  
Scott Sawyer
1
Kids and Parents Coughing from Seasonal Viruses, Allergies, Infections? Heed the Warnings on Prescription Drug Packaging Inserts -- Where…
Conflicting Product Information Runs Across FDA, Drug Companies and Researchers
  
Scott Sawyer

May 2025

High-Stakes Conclave Opens with Bust on First Ballot: Will Next Pope Fuel Worldwide Religious Revival or Slide Church Further Towards Hell?
Catholic Hierarchy and Laity Bid Lukewarm ‘Adieu’ to Pope Francis; Media Lionizes Late Pontiff as Champion of the Poor; Traditional Catholics Declare…
  
Scott Sawyer
BUSTED! NY Times Columnist Ross Douthat, Catholic Vote's Erika Ahern, Expose & Dismantle the Wacky Leftist Far-Out Father James Martin
Douthat, Ahern Successfully Decode Rainbow-Pushing Priest's JesuitSpeak and Jesuit Mind Tricks
  
Scott Sawyer

April 2025

March 2025

IS POPE FRANCIS WORKING WITH GLOBALISTS TO LIFT 'MIGRANTS' OUT OF POVERTY OR TAKE DOWN AMERICA?
Pontiff Favors Globalists; Squares Off vs. JD Vance Over Immigration & the Ordo Amoris; Reimagines Luke Gospel on the Good Samaritan; Catholic Charities…
  
Scott Sawyer
WORLD PRAYS FOR AILING POPE FRANCIS & CLARITY ON HIS 'PAPAL BULL' on ILLEGAL ALIEN INVASION OF AMERICA
Pope's Letter to U.S. Bishops Decriminalizes Unlawful Entry into a Sovereign Country; American Citizens Take Brunt of Perfect Storm of Moral Failures of…
  
Scott Sawyer

January 2025

Inauguration 2025: Nasty Woman Bishop Settles Old Score with Trump; Politicians Don't Know if They're Praying or Peeing; Roberts Botches…
And Catholic & Protestant NGOs Aid & Abet Illegal Aliens
  
Scott Sawyer
Christmas Now Officially Over; Arizona Priest Proposes Deep Changes to How Families Celebrate the Season
Padre's challenges hold potential long-term benefits to families and the Church
  
Scott Sawyer
© 2025 Scott Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture