PARENTS' SUIT vs. COLORADO SCHOOL DISTRICT for TURNING KIDS OUT AS TRANSGENDER IN "ART CLASS" REACHES SUPREME COURT DOCKET
WHEN LIFE IMITATES ART AND ART DESTROYS LIFE: Colorado Schoolteachers and Administrators Carry on Like 1970s Creepy Comedy Movie Character
Jul 31
Scott Sawyer
Catholic Church Condemns 'Deportation', Calls Trump "Morally Repugnant" and Backs Illegal Alien Mass Invasion of US
Time to Rebrand 'Deportation' to "Repatriation" and Repatriate them all!
Jul 14
Scott Sawyer
Interest Groups Besiege DEI Dodgers with Complaints After LA's Illegal Alien Riots and Turbulent MLB June 2025 Pride Month; Trump…
Dodgers Future HOFer Clayton Kershaw Announces Retirement; Dodgers DEI Department Rejoicing
Jul 11
Scott Sawyer
June 2025
On Pride Night, Chicago Cubs Gay After Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Pittsburgh
Bullpen Bears Down on Pirates in Late Innings; Suzuki Launches Heroic Shot into the Bleachers; Cubs Ownership Turns Team Mascot into Party Animal
Jun 14
Scott Sawyer
Kids and Parents Coughing from Seasonal Viruses, Allergies, Infections? Heed the Warnings on Prescription Drug Packaging Inserts -- Where…
Conflicting Product Information Runs Across FDA, Drug Companies and Researchers
Jun 4
Scott Sawyer
May 2025
High-Stakes Conclave Opens with Bust on First Ballot: Will Next Pope Fuel Worldwide Religious Revival or Slide Church Further Towards Hell?
Catholic Hierarchy and Laity Bid Lukewarm ‘Adieu’ to Pope Francis; Media Lionizes Late Pontiff as Champion of the Poor; Traditional Catholics Declare…
May 8
Scott Sawyer
BUSTED! NY Times Columnist Ross Douthat, Catholic Vote's Erika Ahern, Expose & Dismantle the Wacky Leftist Far-Out Father James Martin
Douthat, Ahern Successfully Decode Rainbow-Pushing Priest's JesuitSpeak and Jesuit Mind Tricks
May 5
Scott Sawyer
April 2025
Classy Dodgers Meet Trump, Celebrate 2024 World Series Championship
Dodgers' example puts 2016 Chicago Cubs championship team to shame for its disgraceful behavior at 2017 Trump White House visit
Apr 7
Scott Sawyer
March 2025
IS POPE FRANCIS WORKING WITH GLOBALISTS TO LIFT 'MIGRANTS' OUT OF POVERTY OR TAKE DOWN AMERICA?
Pontiff Favors Globalists; Squares Off vs. JD Vance Over Immigration & the Ordo Amoris; Reimagines Luke Gospel on the Good Samaritan; Catholic Charities…
Mar 11
Scott Sawyer
WORLD PRAYS FOR AILING POPE FRANCIS & CLARITY ON HIS 'PAPAL BULL' on ILLEGAL ALIEN INVASION OF AMERICA
Pope's Letter to U.S. Bishops Decriminalizes Unlawful Entry into a Sovereign Country; American Citizens Take Brunt of Perfect Storm of Moral Failures of…
Mar 5
Scott Sawyer
January 2025
Inauguration 2025: Nasty Woman Bishop Settles Old Score with Trump; Politicians Don't Know if They're Praying or Peeing; Roberts Botches…
And Catholic & Protestant NGOs Aid & Abet Illegal Aliens
Jan 29
Scott Sawyer
Christmas Now Officially Over; Arizona Priest Proposes Deep Changes to How Families Celebrate the Season
Padre's challenges hold potential long-term benefits to families and the Church
Jan 14
Scott Sawyer
