At a special Independence Day service this past July 4, my pastor’s homily was a combination history lesson, reminder that Christians are obligated to contest for the faith in the public square, and a call for humility under God--all subjects on which Catholics, only 20% of whom are practicing—could stand a refresher.

The 80% of non-practicing Catholics have one thing in common with the rootless millions who have tuned in, turned on and dropped out into the ruts of vices like weed, porn, esoteric subcultures, engage in destructive street riots, and are disconnected and outright hostile to religion: insufficient awareness of why America’s Christian foundations benefit all of them.

Many amongst the 20% practitioners in the pews gave looks of puzzlement and rapt attention, when the pastor told them that the Constitution of the United States declared there would be no state religion, yet provided for free exercise of religion; that ‘separation of church and state’ is a historical myth--which means that Americans have a right to freely and boldly share their faith and spread the Gospel in public. It appeared that this might have been the first time many heard the relationship of the pieces of America’s founding documents explained together, in any institutional setting. He proceeded to jostle the memories of those whose American civics knowledge might be dusty, and educate the many unaware, by repeating the most famous words of the Declaration of Independence and putting them into context:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Then the pastor threw a mind-blowing zinger at those in the congregation who have been cheated, like their parents and grandparents before them, by subjection to over 100 years of atheist/secular/communist teachers and professors in classrooms who have deconstructed the true story of America’s founding in faith, and disfigured it beyond recognition, by smearing it as the creation of white miscreants with nothing but dark ulterior motives. He cited Archbishop Fulton Sheen, who famously said that America’s Declaration of Independence was also its “Declaration of Dependence on God.” In reaction, murmurs rippled throughout the church, representing the physical sound of light bulbs of understanding turning on brightly in brains long shaded and stuffed by the Enemy’s anti-American propaganda.

The pastor’s messaging and teaching was exquisitely timed. So many American citizens complain that today’s chaotic society is deeply divided. The religious side laments the world’s many pervasive scourges, like abortion, divorce, single parenthood, transgenderism pushed on children by perverts in public schools, the medical establishment and the corrupt wealthy funding NGOs, exploding rates of depression, family and social alienation linked to vast amounts of smart phone ‘screen time,’ substance abuse, and globalists’ machinations against economies, peoples and governments all over the world. In these times, it is imperative for Catholics and Christendom in general to regain a strong understanding of America’s religious roots and its citizens’ duty to spread the Gospel everywhere in public—especially schools.

By practicing and repeating those exercises, American Christianity can develop the courage and spiritual muscle to confront the many evils of today, and aim at turning around significant numbers of the godless to realize, that all Americans, religious or not so much, share in common the blessings of living in a nation under God.

Tomorrow: The Consequences of Big Faith Fails in Ancient Times and Today; And Christians Snookered into Retreat from the Public Square