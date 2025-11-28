America’s Thanksgiving Day is a day for thanking to the Lord for the nation’s bounty and freedoms, and reflect upon its religious foundations and unique place in history, as the first republic in which the people are the sovereigns of a nation with laws based upon Christian principles. And of course, for eating well.

Below are links to these key elements, often vilified and obscured by the psycho-patter of revisionist historians—that America was founded on slavery; that “Pilgrims didn’t land on Plymouth Rock. Plymouth Rock landed on us!” etc. First up is the story of America’s first Thanksgiving and Christian foundations, as told by historian William Federer to Charlie Kirk. It covers the backstory of the Pilgrims’ exile from England, journey to Holland, dodging hostilities from Spain, their unlikely landing at Plymouth and providential meeting there with Squanto, the Indian who spoke perfect English and had his own fascinating personal backstory:

In or about 1621, the half of the 102 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower who survived the arduous journey by sea and the harsh Massachusetts weather thanked almighty God for their survival and expressed their gratitude for their first bountiful harvest in a new land that accorded them freedom of worship. Other Christian denominations, and Catholics, got wind of the Pilgrims’ success and soon set sail for America. Close to 170 years later, their descendants founded the 13 colonies and defeated England, the foremost globalist power of their day--and created a government that constitutionally provided for the protection of the people’s natural rights, including free exercise of religion. In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving for these turns of events:

George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation from October 3, 1789:

Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and Whereas both Houses of Congress have by their Joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.” Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his providence, which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted, for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed, and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us. And also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions—to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually—to render our national government a blessing to all the People, by constantly being a government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed--to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shown kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord—To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and Us—and generally to grant unto all mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best. Given under my hand at the City of New York the third day of October in the year of our Lord 1789. Go. Washington

In 1863, the President Abraham Lincoln attempted to lift the people’s spirits during the U.S. Civil War, by shifting thought to things that all Americans could be thankful for, in his proclamation of an annual national day of Thanksgiving:

Benjamin Franklin: Celebrating the Good Food God Put on America’s Lands

According to the Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture (est. 1785) and other sources, Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was intensely interested in food and nutrition. He published Poor Richard’s Almanac, which covered gardening, farming, health and diet for approximately 10,000 readers. Franklin was an original American character. He became a vegetarian at age 16, upon reading Thomas Tryon’s book, “The Way to Health, Long Life and Happiness, or a Discourse on Temperance.” (Ed. Note: in the publishing industry, health and motivation books never get old). Franklin later became a pescatarian, following a fishing trip from Boston to Philadelphia, where he saw a larger fish eat a smaller fish and concluded, “If you eat one another, I don’t see why we mayn’t eat you.”

Trolling British government officials who denigrated American colonies’ produce and schemed to undermine Americans’ prosperity by inventing and imposing taxes, Franklin and contemporaries, in publications a decade or more before the 1776 Revolution, such as The Gazetteer and New Daily Advertiser (1766), boasted of the superiority of American foodstuffs and the wide and open availability “throughout a country of 1500 miles extent” of wild turkey and other fowl, deer and other game, fish, pumpkins and varieties of squashes, Indian Corn, and milk, butter, chips and beer.

Franklin promoted agriculture as the chief source of wealth and “the most honourable of all the employments, as being the most Independent. The Farmer has no need of popular Favour, nor the Favour of the Great. The Success of his Crops depending only on the Blessing of God upon his honest Industry.” Franklin stands out in history as the original MAH (Make America Healthy) activist, more than two centuries before modern citizens added the “Again” after the H, and launched the popular fight against America’s agribusiness mega-corporations, which pump unhealthy additives and chemicals into the food supply. They have sparked a burgeoning movement to return farming to the healthy methods and principles of America’s past, such as growing their own foods in gardens at home—which Franklin championed centuries before.

There has never been a nation founded or inhabited by perfect people. Nevertheless, America’s founders handed down to us a framework of Christian governing principles, including self-governance and protected natural rights, together with vast amounts of food, timber, fuel and other resources. It is our turn as this age’s imperfect people to preserve, protect and defend these best, essential elements of the republic and hand them down to future generations. As during the Revolutionary times and Civil War period, we must also fight hard to defeat the Enemy’s ongoing attacks and corrupting designs on our nation’s Christian foundation and bases of law, which has produced more food, shelter, opportunity and prosperity for its citizens, than any country in the history of the world. Let’s do all of these things and look forward to an even happier Thanksgiving next year.

