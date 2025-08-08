Since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday this week announced the cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine-development contracts valued at roughly $500 million, Steve Bannon has sounded the alarm. He warned the administration and MAGA Nation to gird for the inevitable moment when the Big Pharma Empire strikes back and to be ready and armed with information to launch full-out counterattack. Steven Colbert, America's marquee unfunny leftist Democrat activist late-night TV host and beneficiary of billions of Big Pharma's patronage of the CBS television network, launched the first large-scale broadside for the Empire. Predictably, he hit RFK Jr. with ad hominem attacks and slick-sounding repetition of outlandish claims from yesteryore, that the experimental gene therapy saved millions of lives.

Good news is that on Thursday August 7, during Bannon's "War Room" show, Dr. Steven Hatfill provided cold hard facts and their sourcing, for MAGA nation and the administration to load up on for the battle against the Empire. Hatfill is a co-author of "Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Harms: Over 700 Peer-Reviewed Studies," which is available for free. The shortcut link to the free version is here:

Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Harms

Hatfill et. al defeat the tired old deny and deflect tactics of the Empire and its media stooges who blather that there is no evidence to prove the Covid-19 shots are dangerous. The group’s studies zero in on the layers of complications of the disastrous vaccines: Here are just two studies representative of the serious subject matter punch carried by the book:

“Intramyocardial Inflammation after COVID-19 Vaccination: An Endomyocardial Biopsy-Proven Case Series”

“Immune response and molecular mechanisms of cardiovascular adverse effects of spike proteins from SARS-coV-2 and mRNA vaccines”

To seal the Empire's defeat, Kennedy should bring forward the research he alluded to on August 5, which show that the Covid shots were duds against Classic Covid and the subsequent variants.

"We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted," Kennedy said. "BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu."

In a video that accompanied his statement, Kennedy explained that the mRNA technology "drives a phenomena called anogenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine." He added that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus infected many millions, including those who received COVID vaccines. He also said that "a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective" and that the same risks apply to the flu virus.

The Big Pharma Empire has in its arsenal bearing false witness and statistics based thereon, government officials and media executives they can buy off, and damage control by suppressing or withholding release of their internal data. They have their prominent flack, Stephen Colbert, who sang and danced on national television in support of experimental injections that injured millions and are linked to miscarriages, mysterious diseases and heart fatalities. He is an updated real-life version of the sketchy character played by Andy Griffith in the 1957 movie "A Face in the Crowd," who rose to fame in television and pumped a problematic drug called "Vitajex" in a big production number:

Colbert's "The Vax Scene"

A Face in the Crowd - Andy Griffith & Cast Perform "Vitajex"

Only relentless shelling of the enemy with science and facts will defeat the Big Pharma Empire and its vassals in government and media. Per Bannon, it’s time we get to it, if we are to secure the blessings of liberty, which include our health.