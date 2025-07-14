A short word today on the Catholic Church's position on ‘deporting’ illegal aliens, before a deeper dive on its weapons and tactics to achieve permanent residence for 10-20 million more foreign nationals illegally in the United States, who were part of the largest ground invasion of any sovereign country in the history of the world.

The Church hierarchy has picked a fight with its faithful, of which 64% recently support mass deportations of the illegal alien hordes in the country, according to Steve Cortes’ recent poll. The Church calls 'deportation' an affront to human dignity and shames lay Catholics who question their clergy’s intervention in the issue. And Leftist LGBTQIA2s+-friendly archbishop of Washington, DC James McElroy calls Trump and his government "morally repugnant" for deporting people, a phrase that lower-level clergy and commentators around the world are parroting, and implies that lay Catholics who prefer law and order over anarchy are the same.

The Church and the US government is misapplying the word 'Deportation' to describe America’s response to the illegal alien invasion crisis. According to etymonline.com, the word's origin is

deportation(n.)

"a carrying away from one country to another or to a distant place," 1590s, from French déportation, from Latin deporationem (nominative deportatio), noun of action from past-participle stem of deportare "carry off, transport, banish, exile," from de "off, away" (see de-) + portare "to carry," from PIE prto-, suffixed form of root per- (2) "to lead, pass over."

Other historical scholarship says the term implies forcible movement of the deportees. If we accept this as accurate--then would asking illegal aliens nicely to voluntarily return home to their native countries meet the Church's objection?

Trump has done exactly that already, offering to pay each illegal alien $1,000 to register on the CBP One app and return to their country, where they will maintain the dignified opportunity to apply for legal permission to reside in the United States. About 1,000,000 have self-deported.

The remaining 10-20 million illegally ushered into America by the rogue Biden regime have declined the polite offer. They have chosen to continue defying the law and are gambling on evading the authorities, at the risk of getting caught and 'deported', which will cause them to lose the opportunity to ever apply in the future to legally reside in America.

The better term for the administration to assign to its central law enforcement strategy on mass illegal immigration is "repatriate," defined as:

re·pa·tri·ate tr.v. re·pat·ri·at·ed, re·pat·ri·at·ing, re·pat·ri·ates. To restore or return to the country of birth, citizenship, or origin: repatriate tens of millions of illegal foreign invaders.

"Deport" also means "to behave." If illegal aliens deport themselves in a noble manner and return home or go hole up in another country voluntarily, they can apply legally to participate in America's due process for immigrating, and wait their place in line behind the others from around the world who have lawfully applied. They will be participating in a rational, legal and orderly process, necessary for a civil society to function. Or they can continue to flout the law, burn and break stuff in the streets, wave the flags of their home countries, express contempt for America and all of its history, and call their native-born American citizen neighbors racists, bastards, white supremists, sons of bitches and morally repugnant assholes, covering over their practice of lawlessness and anarchy with current Church teachings about how host countries should treat immigrants—which teachings abuse scripture pertaining to the treatment of travelers.

"Deport" in common usage did not always exclusively mean sovereign countries throwing out foreigners. Ancient Rome frequently deported citizen political opponents, including rival government officials. Stalin’s Soviet Russia deported its own citizens, forcibly moving eight nationality groups to Siberia and Central Asia. For decades after WW II, "deportation," in public consciousness, largely connoted the horrors of the Nazis' forced removal of Jews from Germany and other European countries, to send the targeted citizens to death camps:

Hitler Nazi Germany's Deportation of Citizens

There is no worldwide shortage of wild-eyed imbeciles who bolt to the declaration that America’s deportations of illegal aliens is like the Nazis’ deportation of Jewish citizens. Mellow out, you folks. There’s no other statement you could make to prove your TDS more.

"Repatriating" poor illegal aliens and reuniting them with their families in their home countries is a positive act.

Washington DC Archbishop McElroy (right) with other famous America scolder.

Enforcing just laws and restoring foreign peoples to their countries of rightful citizenship of which they are so proud and loyal to, is justice.