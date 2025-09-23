Charlie Kirk's first-ever speech for a Catholic audience, January 2024

Through his campus events and Turning Point USA organization, Charlie Kirk inspired millions of high school and college-age males to shed the remnants of the Covid lockdown malaise, re-engage in society and ‘man up’ to accept, and want, the challenges of marriage and fatherhood. He found joy in witnessing the trend but lamented “We still have a lot of work to do with the young women.“



And the work looks daunting. There are significant gaps between young men and women in faith, morality and the political views that flow from those realms. Aggregation of several reputable 2024 election polls shows that between 58% to 61% of women aged 18 to 29 voted for the far-out, aggressively pro-abortion Harris-Walz ticket. In February 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported a batch of concerning statistics on women and marriage:

54% of single males wanted marriage and family but only 34% of single women did.

A 2024 Wall Street Journal/NORC poll, 58% of women aged 18 to 29 said marriage was at least somewhat essential to their vision of the American dream, compared with 66% of men.

A 2023 AEI survey of college-educated women found that half blamed their singlehood largely on an inability to find someone who meets their expectations. Less than a quarter of single men said the same.

Around 39% of women ages 18 to 29 identified as liberal in 2024, according to Gallup, compared with 25% of their male peers. This gap has more than tripled in a decade: 32% of women and 28% of men called themselves liberal in 2014.

According to left-tilting prri.org, 72% of the 18-29 female demographic supports transgenderism, which makes its child victims permanently sterile.

The planks of Kirk’s pro-marriage, pro-family platform and advice to young men and women were simple and ruffled young men and women alike. He confronted young men, saying they should always pick up the dinner check on the first date. Several weeks before he was murdered, Kirk said on air that at colleges, “We should bring back the celebration of the MRS (Mrs.) Degree,” which inflamed feminist-groomed females. He encouraged young men and women to “Get married. Have children. Build a legacy.”

Of course, Kirk and his common sense recommendations, proven successful for family flourishing over the millennia of civilization, came under fierce and immediate attack from women young and old.

Old-line man-hating feminist programming is still alive in today's university trained young women, who parrot the invective of their professors, who cut their activist teeth in the era of “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle,” a 1970 line attributed to Australian activist Irina Dunn, who reportedly boosted it from a 1950s line by miscreant atheist commentator Charles Harris. They smear Kirk as the classic male chauvinist pig who just wants women to be ignorant, barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen, bullying them into silence and putting them on course to be captives like the ladies described in the ridiculous delusions of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid's Tale.’

To the contrary, within his “MRS Degree” joke, Kirk suggested that while in college, the young ladies might benefit from keeping their eyes out for a young man who might be marriage and fatherhood material, which would, in the long-term, increase their happiness and sense of purpose in life.

Kirk often decried how the professors of leftist Uppercrust University beat down males and indoctrinated young women, telling them that a man who’s a husband and father and head of the family is a sexist, patriarchal 'toxic male' who deserves excoriation and owes his position to outdated social construction. At the same time, radical profs tell young women that the actual toxic males--the 6'4, 200-pound ones who go into women's locker rooms, strip down naked in front of the girls and claim they have a right to do so because they believe themselves to be women—are to be celebrated, especially when they win and carry away the girls’ medals and scholarships. Uppercrust University trained the young women to master an intellectually empty, post-modern curriculum of man-hating, 'social justice,' aberrant sexual behaviors and other dead-end subjects, for which empty radical slogans are a currency that devalues every education, business, entertainment and social institution it targets.

Some radicalized female students often become feminist school ma'arms, nested in the ivory towers of academia. After graduation, others go into the management track of the public or private or non-profit sectors. Working inside or outside of academia, their goal is to spread DEI and ESG claptrap into society and rouse the rabble. Their weaponized elitist knowledge frequently lands on and winds up the unfortunate alienated, damaged, dysfunctional, pierced, dyed, inked or bearded female lost souls, for whom we should all pray for daily. Inured in the canon of Uppercrust University, it’s little wonder how a college-educated females have more expectations for men than men have for women.

Immediately after Kirk’s assassination, social media platforms like Bluesky and X foamed with rabid, hate-signaling frenzy. The nastiest fruit of the universities’ poisonous trees was the women’s postings. Theirs were more numerous, harsh and energetic than those of the deadbeat males, who somehow mustered the energy to sit up on the couch and record their prosaic screeds. Ranging from the coiffed university MBA woman sporting a designer business suit to those ladies with unnatural colors in their hair and rings in their noses, the manic rants had an apparent format, consisting of curses on Kirk, extreme glee over his killing, plus a favorite grievance issue thrown in, like deportation of illegal aliens or the white supremacy bogeyman. They called him Hitler or Nazi and claimed that public execution of those they disagree with is justified. They were oblivious to the concept that in the pure 100% leftist Nirvana of their dreams of the future, their fellow Travelers could likewise punish or murder them at will for their disagreeable beliefs, as Stalin and Mao did to their people, or as Orwell portrayed in the novel “Animal Farm.”

The relentless string of crazed tirades amounted to a tournament for which one could be deemed the most provocative and achieve the most views. It resembles the social media strategy of media marketing teams for small and large companies and organizations, which direct customers or field staff to post videos to promote the brand. The array of federal law enforcement agencies investigating Kirk’s assassination should look into the hate-posters and the antifa cell leaders who may have alerted them by text to post the videos. Many of the lefty radical fulminators who attacked the late Kirk on social media were shocked and weeping in social media testimonies, when their employers fired them for publicly advocating for the murder of half of their bosses’ customers, who disagree with the left’s failed Marxist ideology and governance.

The university-influenced 'Nasty Woman' of today is everywhere, on public streets, at the office and on the internet. She's in worse sorts and often even less coherent in her rage than Ashley Judd was at the time of Trump's first inauguration. After a lunch in Beverly Hills, California last week, a young woman, in her late 20s or early 30s, pretty and outfitted in a fashionable summer dress, passed by on the sidewalk with cell phone in hand. She sounded wound up and spoke loudly and excitedly, telling her friend, “… and I said, shut up you, MAGA cult member!’” There was little doubt the subject of the conversation was the murder of Charlie Kirk, and that a fellow human being objected to her glee and heartlessness over the gruesome spectacle of a young man approximately her own age, with a wife and two small children, being executed by evil malcontents and bleeding out in broad daylight for the world to see.



She is without doubt single and one of the many troubled women of all ages who populate the dating apps, who throw down absolute conditions to any men who might hit the 'Like' button and become a candidate to pay for the lady's fancy dinner: "No Trumpers!" and "Swipe left now if you're a Trumper!" or "If you voted for 45 and 47, we have nothing to talk about." These bons mots are often accompanied by insults of people in 'flyover country' or other tired expressions of contempt.



Colleges are not producing healthy debate or discussions about pretty much any subject. However, they are excelling at producing impregnable women, who are that way in mind, spirit and body. They also may be destined for spinsterhood, lesbianism or a Ph.D. in Feminist Studies. A popular dating app recently posted the eligibility of a lady seeking male suitors, who had an interesting combination of qualities:

Age: 50s

Race: White

Personality: "passionate about social and economic justice."

Values:

⦁ Black Lives Matter

⦁ Socioeconomic equality

⦁ Social Justice

⦁ LGBTQIA+ rights (Note: she left out the poor, neglected/underserved "2S")

⦁ Feminism

BONUS: She is a graduate of Yale.



Values?! What about values like God, Family, Love and Truth, honey?

Is there even a man or pool of men she could draw from to be a match for her? Maybe a Furry?



The modern challenges to marrying are numerous. Perhaps one of the many lessons in the assassination of Charlie Kirk is that the millions of American young men he recovered, who either already thought similarly to him about marriage and fatherhood and needed a push, or were inclined to wedlock and family but felt systematically suppressed by educational and social Matriarchies, or those he pulled up from shlubhood in their parents’ basements, now have their heads on straight and are eligible and seeking lifetime commitment. They will sensibly disqualify from the pool of women the types who would revel in and celebrate the murder of an exemplary husband and father like Charlie Kirk, or malign and dismiss him as thinker from the Stone Age.

It is modern women of the West who hark back to ancient outrages, by supporting sacrifice of children via abortion, and surgical sexual mutilation and sterilization of children and turning young males into eunuchs. The political anti-family machinations of the left across the planet have done much to sink childbirth below replacement level in many Christian countries, including the U.S. The left’s plan to answer plummeting birth rates? Import millions of baby-bearing migrants, which also potentially achieves them a permanent political majority and one-party rule.



Today’s world is paying a massive variety of consequences for so many of its nations abandoning God. The Devil has done a number on the people, especially women, who are most critical to the continuation of civilization. They have surrendered to much in the Devil’s volume of battle plans, which includes sowing family and social disintegration in the Uppercrust Universities.

Yet God’s eternal blessing and commandment for us all to be fruitful and multiply remains the same, while modern tensions and turmoil unfold. A central theme of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is that the re-establishment of Christendom around the globe will make the world a much better place. This project requires more people. For it to succeed, Christian men and women must get together and fulfill His commandment to produce children.

Thanks in large part to Charlie Kirk, millions more young men are serious and working hard to find the woman whose Values are God, Family, Love and Truth, to get married and together raise lots of girls and boys to carry on those values. These fathers-in-waiting are committed to protecting their wives and remaining vigilant against threats to their kids’ upbringing, from poison teachers, professors, schools, medical institutions and corporations serving the demonic forces and aims of the left. When each woman joins with a serious man who by God's design is the leader and protector of the family, the process of re-establishing Christendom and bettering the world will start to take off, under the banner of the Values of God, Family, Love and Truth.



Mothers, not money, make the world go around. Young men are trending in the right direction. Young women are thus the key to making the world a happier, better, more holy place.

Before the powerful September 21, 2025 memorial for Charlie Kirk, which quickly became a Revival (seen by 100 million people worldwide), Turning Point USA announced that his widow, Erika Kirk, will succeed him as the organization’s Chairman and CEO. Christendom is praying that she can be as successful reaching and growing the numbers of young women seeking marriage and having children, as her late husband was with young men. In dialogues with young women at his campus appearances, he left her a simple and smart idea to build into an overall solution:

"How about get married and have children first, then go have the career after they grow up?"

Citations

Wall Street Journal

A Nasty Woman explains the divide between men and women