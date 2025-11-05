Catechism of the Catholic Church 2241:

The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent

they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and

the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of

origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is

respected that places a guest under the protection of those who

receive him.

Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which

they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate

subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the

immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to

respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country

that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic

burdens.

Link to Catechism 2241 Text