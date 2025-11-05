Daily Catholic Teaching, In its Own Words
RE: Immigration
Catechism of the Catholic Church 2241:
The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent
they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and
the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of
origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is
respected that places a guest under the protection of those who
receive him.
Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which
they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate
subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the
immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption. Immigrants are obliged to
respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country
that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic
burdens.
