Daily Catholic Teaching, In its Own Words
RE: Immigration, treatment and dignity of the ‘foreign laborer’ (from papal document below)
PASTORAL CONSTITUTION
ON THE CHURCH IN THE
MODERN WORLD
GAUDIUM ET SPES
PROMULGATED BY
HIS HOLINESS, POPE PAUL VI
ON DECEMBER 7, 1965
27. Coming down to practical and particularly urgent consequences, this council lays stress on reverence for man; everyone must consider his every neighbor without exception as another self, taking into account first of all His life and the means necessary to living it with dignity,(8) so as not to imitate the rich man who had no concern for the poor man Lazarus.(9)
In our times a special obligation binds us to make ourselves the neighbor of every person without exception and of actively helping him when he comes across our path, whether he be an old person abandoned by all, a foreign laborer unjustly looked down upon, a refugee, a child born of an unlawful union and wrongly suffering for a sin he did not commit, or a hungry person who disturbs our conscience by recalling the voice of the Lord, “As long as you did it for one of these the least of my brethren, you did it for me” (Matt. 25:40).
Furthermore, whatever is opposed to life itself, such as any type of murder, genocide, abortion, euthanasia or willful self-destruction, whatever violates the integrity of the human person, such as mutilation, torments inflicted on body or mind, attempts to coerce the will itself; whatever insults human dignity, such as subhuman living conditions, arbitrary imprisonment, deportation*, slavery, prostitution, the selling of women and children; as well as disgraceful working conditions, where men are treated as mere tools for profit, rather than as free and responsible persons; all these things and others of their like are infamies indeed. They poison human society, but they do more harm to those who practice them than those who suffer from the injury. Moreover, they are supreme dishonor to the Creator.**
Ed. Notes:
* When the Gaudium was published in 1965, Nazi Germany’s deportations of its Jewish citizens to forced labor and death camps was still fresh in the minds of Church and world leaders. “Deportation,” from the days of ancient Rome, meant nations’ banishment or exile of their own citizens to foreign countries or distant, remote places within their territories, such as Devil’s Island and Siberia. The contemporary use of “deportation”—to mean expelling foreigners residing illegally in sovereign countries—is technically inaccurate. Illegal alien migrants in America have a ‘port’--their home countries. Sending them back to their home countries is ‘repatriation,’ which simply means restoring or returning them to their country of birth, citizenship, or origin.
** On their long, arduous journeys (often aided by international NGOs funded by billions of US taxpayers’ dollars) and traversing many sovereign nations, and long before they illegally crossed the U.S.’ borders, criminal organizations victimized millions of migrants, who suffered the outrages and indignities the Gaudium described. Women and girls suffered worst. Their cartel captors sold many into sexual slavery and subjected them to forced prostitution and gruesome chemical abortions via the drug Mifepristone, known for its harrowing and life-threatening side effects on the would-be mothers, including death.
