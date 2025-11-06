The citizen of the receiving country has rights that flow from his inherent human dignity.

In his Message for the 87th World Day of Migration 2001, Pope St. John Paul II stated:

“The exercise of such a right [that is, the right to immigrate to a particular country] is to be regulated, because practicing it indiscriminately may do harm and be detrimental to the common good of the community that receives the migrant.”

