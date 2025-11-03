Dear Readers,

I’ve been working for what seems like a millennia on a batch of research-intensive pieces, the first of which will be ready for publication starting next week. In the meantime, Calling All Catholics will feature a series of daily short Substack Notes on Catholic teachings and history. First up today is spotlighting the Catholic history of Halloween and All Saints and All Souls Days and busting of longstanding myths and ancient ‘fake news’ claims that the Church swiped pagan rituals to use as bases for Christian holidays, including Halloween.

The reverse is true. Christian celebrations came first. The Enemy responded by developing perverted counter-rituals, designed to undermine Christianity and steer as many of God’s children away from it as possible. Last week I came across a fascinating podcast in which Jack Posobiec and Taylor Marshall trace the history of the Catholic roots of Halloween, All Saints Day and All Souls Day. It is loaded with nuggets such as the pope’s re-dedication in 610 A.D. of Rome’s Pantheon--from being the home for worship of all the old pagan Roman gods--to the saints and martyrs of the Church; the miraculous story of medieval monks who prayed souls out of purgatory; demonic possession and exorcisms; and the Christian undergirding of the original “Dracula” novel by Bram Stoker. Posobiec and Marshall also discuss how atheist scholarship even admits that pagans did not create Halloween.

The podcast is here:

Halloween is a Christian Holiday podcast

Thorough atheist scholarship debunking claims of pagan origins of Halloween and other Christian holidays:

Even atheists reject claims that Christians poached pagan rituals