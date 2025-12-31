Calling All Catholics

Calling All Catholics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erika Koenig-Workman's avatar
Erika Koenig-Workman
Dec 31Edited

Thank you, Scott✨🙏🏾

I absolutely loved this article. Excellent and well done.

I found myself laughing at the contrasts you present between Mr Lennon and the modern-day examples that are a horrific fulfillment of the terrible song "Imagine."

Demonically inspired for certain! Satan the Angel of music and light was most certainly doing back flips to celebrate Mr Lennon’s song.

I wonder 💭 if he, Mr Lennon was from a catholic family?

Some of the most famous dissenters against Catholicism are individuals who have suffered great loss, pain and tragedy.

Martin Luther is one. He lost someone dear to him, at a young age I read.

If our pain and suffering that traumatized us continues to cycle to new levels of deeper pain in our lives— we turn away from God.

Especially if we have not had the example of loving parents.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Scott Sawyer
Mark Lajoie of Living Waters's avatar
Mark Lajoie of Living Waters
Dec 31

Imagine all the comrades living on collective farms....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Scott Sawyer
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Sawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture