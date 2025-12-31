In popular culture, John Lennon’s atheist anthem “Imagine” has strangely become a perennial Christmas season ditty, saturating television and audio platforms all over the world—including Catholics’ Christmas parties--despite the song calling for the destruction of all religion and never mentioning Jesus. Every year celebrities on television Christmas specials perform emotional renditions of Lennon’s vapid anti-religious material, collecting handsome paychecks for directly undermining Christian celebration of the birth of He who is the Reason for the Season. “Imagine” also serves as a modern Exhibit A proving how pagans have always historically smuggled their worldly goals into Christian faith, while disproving the pagans’ opposite allegation that Christianity of yore swiped pagan rituals.

Before release of “Imagine” in 1971, Christendom knew well about Lennon’s hostility to religion. In an infamous March 1966 interview with the London Evening Standard while he was a member of the Beatles, Lennon, full of himself, proclaimed that the band had surpassed Jesus in popularity. He insulted the Lord’s followers to boot:

“Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn’t argue about that; I’m right and I’ll be proved right. We’re more popular than Jesus now; I don’t know which will go first—rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity. Jesus was all right but his disciples were thick and ordinary. It’s them twisting it that ruins it for me.” — John Lennon, March 1966

Lennon’s declarations triggered fans, who burnt Beatles albums in the streets of England.

However, Lennon might be right about the Church continuing to shrink—but as in, shrinking away from affronts to the faith, like his music. Today, 55 years after the debut of his signature sacrilegious song, at those Catholic Christmas parties every December, some musically inclined parishioner will sit at a piano and start banging out “Imagine.” Everyone in the room instantly recognizes the tune and jumps right in singing, accepting the secular media’s outlandish canonization of it as a ‘song of peace for a troubled world’ or similar emotionally manipulative phrase best fit for a bumper sticker. In reality, it is a manifesto of the Enemy against both of the Bible’s Testaments and their eternal truths.

There’s little mystery why the motormouth Leftist secular media slobbers over and exalts “Imagine” as a ‘peace’ song. Every year, for a brief time, the soothing melody calms Leftists’ savage rage and hyperactive bile production. It serves as a calming, warm compress on their ever-clenched jaws and teeth. The song affords them a small respite in which they can, in a single moment of relaxation, visualize effortlessly attaining all the Marxist fantasies outlined in Lennon’s lyrics, without contest from the vile and annoying American rubes and bumpkins in flyover country.

The atheist-Marxist fantasies hide in plain sight in Lennon’s non-sensical lyrics, right under the noses of the Catholics enjoying their Christmas singalongs:

Imagine there’s no Heaven It’s easy if you try No Hell below us Above us only sky Imagine all the people living’ for today

In other words: If everyone gave up going to church and following those cumbersome Commandments and teachings and fretting over going to heaven or hell, we’d all be free to live for today and make the most of our time on earth, in a hedonist paradise of permanent, no-holds-barred sexual revolution. Wasn’t that what the hippies were doing in the 1960s? And how did that work out for their marriages and children?

Imagine there’s no countries It isn’t hard to do Nothing’ to kill or die for And no religion, too Imagine all the people living’ life in peace Yoo, hoo, oo-oo-oo

Imagine there’s no countries. “Imagine” is a dream anthem for the Globalists, who work relentlessly to torpedo the sovereignty of the United States and countries all over the West, by shoving tens of millions of migrants into them, to neutralize and destroy national cohesion. Once this is achieved, the Globalists will fill the governance void and will rule all the rudderless countries of the earth. Problem is for Lennon et. al, God himself opposes globalism since the beginning, per Genesis 11: Now the whole earth had one language and the same words. 2 And as people migrated from the east, they found a plain in the land of Shinar and settled there. 3 And they said to one another, “Come, let us make bricks, and burn them thoroughly.” And they had brick for stone, and bitumen for mortar. 4 Then they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower with its top in the heavens, and let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be dispersed over the face of the whole earth.” 5 And the Lord came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of man had built. 6 And the Lord said, “Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language, and this is only the beginning of what they will do. And nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them. 7 Come, let us go down and there confuse their language, so that they may not understand one another’s speech.” 8 So the Lord dispersed them from there over the face of all the earth, and they left off building the city. 9 Therefore its name was called Babel, because there the Lord confused[a] the language of all the earth. And from there the Lord dispersed them over the face of all the earth.

Sorry, Johnny. God wants separate countries for His children and He clearly did not want one man or a group of men to lord over all His creation on earth.

We’ll likely never know whether Lennon was a naive simpleton or a sophisticated Leftist propagandist pied piper, targeting weak non-practitioners or the gullible lost for the Communist cause, via sweet-sounding sentiments that hid the Enemy’s nefarious agendae.

Imagining no countries is not necessary. We already have historical evidence of what absence of functioning countries looks like. There were no lands organized as countries in much of the Americas when Columbus arrived in the 15th century. The indigenous pagan peoples, such as the Aztecs, were tribal nations ruled by strongarm chiefs. Tribes practiced child marriage and child sacrifice, executed dissenters and captured, tortured, enslaved, killed and ate members of other tribes. Christian Spanish Conquistadors from a sovereign country made them stop carrying out those vile customs. With no countries or borders, the inhabitants of any hospitable geographic area were under constant threat of invasion and for ages fighting rivals over patches of land.

And no religion too. Out goes justice systems based on rights endowed by the Creator, per the Bible and religious teachings and traditions. Back comes law and customs invented by man, such as when the Aztecs ripped out and ate the hearts of living humans. Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Xi, the Castros, and the despot dynasty of North Korea, among others, are the boss butchers of the atheist communist states responsible for the largest death toll in history, inflicted largely on their own peoples. Was John Lennon a Leninist, or merely daft when he wrote “Imagine”?

Imagine no possessions I wonder if you can No need for greed or hunger A brotherhood of man Imagine all the people sharin’ all the world Yoo, hoo, oo-oo

REPENTED COMMUNIST BELLA DODD AND BISHOP FULTON SHEEN DEFEAT LENNONIST THINKING — BEFORE “IMAGINE” WAS WRITTEN

In her 1954 book “School of Darkness,” former Communist party official, born-again American patriot and returned Catholic (with the help and tutelage of then-Monsignor Fulton Sheen), Bella Dodd wrote of unwinding herself from communism and how people get suckered into and intellectually imprisoned by its ideas and promises, as John Lennon was in the 1960s:

He (Sheen) knew that a nominal Christian with a memory of the Cross can easily be twisted to the purposes of evil by men who masquerade as saviors. I thought how communist leaders achieved their greatest strength and cleverest snares when they use the will to goodness of their members. They stir the emotions with phrases which are only a blurred picture of eternal truths. In my rejection of the wisdom and truths which the Church has preserved, and which she has used to establish the harmony and order set forth by Christ, I had set myself adrift on an uncharted sea with no compass. I and others like me grasped with relief the fake certitude offered by the materialists and accepted this program which had been made even more attractive because they appealed for “sacrifice for our brothers.” Meaningless and empty I learned are such phrases as “the brotherhood of man” unless they have the solid foundation of belief in God’s Fatherhood.

You may say I’m a dreamer But I’m not the only one I hope some day you’ll join us And the world will live as one

He was a dreamer, alright, with colored glasses and plumes of weed smoke hanging in front of him, distorting his vision. Today’s globalists are and the ancient Babylonians were dreamers, the former designing universal schemes for the conduct of life of all the world’s people, the latter intending to build a tower to the heavens. God scuttled the Babylonians’ plans when they got too big for their britches. People on earth are now challenging the globalists, who have not yet conceded to inevitable defeat of their plan to put the world’s people under their self-appointed rule.

Seventeen years before Lennon unleashed the lilting and demonic “Imagine” on the world, Bella Dodd had already exposed and dismantled its type of empty and bankrupt intellectual thought, along with Communism’s false representation that it was the superior way to lead people into living “as one.” She also reminded readers of the intellectual heft of great Church leaders like her instructor Fulton Sheen, who was promoted to Bishop during her catechism:

I listened to the keen logic and reasoning that have lighted the darkness and overcome the confused doubts of others of my (communist party) group who had lost the art of reasoned thinking and in its place had put assertive casuistry. I saw how history and fact and logic were inherent in the foundations of the Christian faith. I listened to the Bishop explaining the words of Jesus Christ, the founding of his Church, the Mystical Body. I felt close now to all who received communion in all the churches of the world. And I felt the true equality which exists between people of different races and nations then they kneel together at the altar rail--equal before God and I came to love this church which made us one.

Bella Dodd’s transformation from promoter of godless, cynical communism to joyful spreader of the Gospel is inspiring. Her faith journey and enduring testimony can equip Catholics with the knowledge and fortitude to permanently drop John Lennon’s heretical “Imagine” from their Christmas party playlists.

More tomorrow on the fascinating Bella Dodd and her parts in American and Church history—and on John Lennon’s awful “War is Over.”

Pointless BBC Christmas Special ends with John Lennon’s “Imagine”

