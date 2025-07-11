Despite their vast university-learned esoteric knowledge of culture, the superior elitists atop the DEI Dodgers are abysmal failures at creating peace and harmony across the peoples of the city, via the events they stage to enlighten the world. To borrow a great line from the movie Animal House, woke, smug and feckless is no way for a great baseball franchise like the Dodgers to go through life. During Major League Baseball’s annual surrender and performative celebration before the Pride flag, June 2025 also wrought violent riots in Los Angeles streets by anti-American illegal aliens and their supporters. Just as they did during the infamous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence fiasco in connection with June 2023's Pride Night, the Dodgers once again flip-flopped and squirmed their way through civic pressure in the aftermath of destructive behavior of the illegal aliens in Los Angeles' streets.

The Dodgers woke executive leadership suddenly felt its backsides peppered and broiled from all sides in a series of public relations crises driven by pro-illegal alien activist groups, the federal government and the majority of Americans who favor mass deportations. It is justice that the Dodgers' front office suffers such universal wrath, after turning a fan-favorite brand and an institutional corporation away from fully focusing on its business' raison d'être (baseball--does anyone remember?) and diving headfirst into repositioning the company into a self-righteous, elitism-signaling, self-appointed influencer of society and culture.

Revelry at the old ball yard was upended during the Dodgers proud presentation of their June 13, 2025 Pride Night with sideshow ballgame. Cameras captured Dodgers legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the dugout, with "Genesis 9:12–16" written next to the Pride rainbow-colored "LA" on the front of the Dodgers cap he and the rest of team was forced to wear, in tribute to MLB's annual celebration of sodomy.

The verse:

12 And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: 13 I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. 14 When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant that is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. 16 When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.”

On X, Pride-centered fans railed against Kershaw, while normative fans cheered him on for his courage and faith.

The DEI discord continued next night at Dodger Stadium (June 14, 2025), when a singer known as Nezza performed America's national anthem--in Spanish, in defiance of the Dodgers' instruction to sing it in English.

After the game, Nezza said she decided to sing in Spanish because of the ICE raids. “Everything I do is out of love. Like, out of love. Good energy out of love. And I'm proud of myself for doing that,” she told new media cameras.

On X, Nezza received a tidal wave of praise from Leftist and Left-ish supporters, who simultaneously bashed the DEI Dodgers organization for racial bias against her. She got a parallel tidal wave of negative criticism from regular Americans, including naturalized Hispanic-Americans, for insulting the country that gives her the opportunity to make a nice living and perform for large audiences. Many pointed out that America's national anthem was written in English and is customarily performed in English, for citizens of America who understand and speak and sing English, the country's native tongue. That she would perform the national anthem in the language of other nations, for non-citizen foreigners in the United States with no sworn loyalty to the country, some who are lawfully eligible for arrest and deportation, suggest Nezza's heart bubbles over with considerably less love (nee 'contempt') for the American republic, or honoring the terms of a performance agreement.

To top off the Dodgers' rough Pride month, the Trump administration sued the organization, alleging that the team's DEI programs are themselves discriminatory.

Dodgers' Tricky Responses to the Illegal Alien Riots

On June 6, 2025 ICE served three warrants on a business in the downtown Los Angeles fashion District, where ICE arrested 19 illegal aliens, suspected of customs fraud, money laundering, failure to declare $80 million in goods and failure to pay $17 million in fees, and using the money to fund cartel activity.

Enraged by ICE’s lawful mission to arrest violent, dangerous, foreign illegal alien criminals, hundreds of noble illegal immigrant champions of freedom of expression, who just happened to be on hand and disguised as masked hooligans, ran into and shut down freeway lanes, causing citywide traffic jams. The rioters set fire to Waymo cars, looted stores and destroyed federal, state and city property, including sidewalks, from which they hammered off concrete chunks and dropped them from bridges onto law enforcement officers on the streets below. Over June 8 and 9, 2025, the Trump administration ordered 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to quell the riots, so federal police agencies on the ground in Los Angeles could carry out their obligation enforce the country's laws.

Team Debuts Post-Riot Nights 'Dodgers Doubletalk' Show

The Dodgers' responses to the illegal alien terror in the streets mirrored their shifty handling of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence debacle, in which they placated the LGBTQIA2S+10X etc. lobby and invited the face-painting, bearded male miscreants from San Francisco wearing nun costumes to be honored on the field--then disinvited them after pressure from outraged Catholics--then about-faced again, honoring the disordered perverts on-field anyway, and weathering the thousands of Catholic protestors lining the streets leading into Dodger Stadium.

The DEI Dodgers' modus operandi appears to be to put out inconsistent statements for the consumption of opposing constituent groups, then do their Woke thing in the end anyway. Repeated for the illegal alien riots, the technique only accomplishes pissing people off and eroding trust of the team, in any public matter.

The DEI Dodgers backwards-virtue signaling revved up on the morning of June 19, 2025, when they encountered federal immigration officers near Dodger Stadium, misidentified them as "ICE" and proudly announced they ran the federal agents off of Stadium property:

According to a June 19 ESPN report, pro-illegal alien invasion Dodgers fans accused the Dodgers of being silent about ICE's continuing actions to arrest, in public places, the illegal aliens alleged to be involved with serious crimes. The team deferred to the activists and pledged help to the pro-illegal alien invasion community. In the same article, ESPN reported on the Dodgers' defeat of ICE agents’ attempt earlier in the morning of June 19, to set up in the Dodgers parking lot—and that the team was temporarily suspending its project to assist the illegal immigrants. DHS answered that the federal personnel were not ICE, but Customs and Border Protection officers, whose vehicles stopped in the Dodger Stadium parking lot during policing activities unrelated to the Dodgers. This is corroborated by ESPN’s coverage, which reported that the “Dodgers said a caravan of white, unmarked vans and SUVs entered gate A of Dodger Stadium at 8 AM, with agents saying they had detainees to process.”

The DEI Dodgers sent separate messages to different groups--an inflammatory one on X, directly to its immigration anarchist fans, claiming a victory over the misidentified ICE bogeyman, then another communicated sideways through a third party, to its everyday American fans, informing them of the federal agents' legitimate purpose in the area.

On June 20, 2025, the Dodgers announced their pledge to kowtow to activists who support the violent illegal alien riots, by providing a suckup payment of $1 million "toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region," suggesting that the assistance could go to illegal aliens whose relatives ICE may have arrested for crimes or for harboring wanted criminal aliens. The Dodgers' statement made no condemnation of the illegal alien mayhem in the streets.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, always upside-down on all civic subjects and eager to obscure her horrible lifetime record on public safety, appreciated the Dodgers' donation, saying “I want to thank the Dodgers for leading with this action to support the immigrant community of Los Angeles. These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy. My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that's what makes this the greatest city in the world.” Perhaps, if greatness is measured by recurring citywide riots and crime, homeless everywhere and feces on the streets.

A menagerie of Leftist groups were not as impressed as Bass and called for a boycott of the Dodgers, effective June 21, as reported in the New York Times, USA Today and local Los Angeles community publications. Raúl Claros with the Little Latin America USA Network told Los Angeles' KNX News that the Dodgers “abandoned” and “ignored” fans by going silent over the federal government's heightened enforcement of immigration laws.

“I understand their neutrality. I understand that they don't want to put a spotlight or bullseye on themselves,” Claros said. “But the moment that they started taking a stand on the Spanish National Anthem ... you took a stand.

“We're asking Dodger fans to stay home, watch this at the bars, at the local businesses, at the hubs, go shop local, Little Tokyo, downtown, Chinatown, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park, our businesses need you.

“So go watch the team – it's not an issue against the players – but don't go give another cent into the stadium.”

According to the Los Angeles Public Press, Buried Under the Blue is supporting the boycott. The organization is headed by Melissa Arechiga, a descendant of Mexican-Americans who owned homes in the Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop neighborhoods of Chavez Ravine and refused to sell out at the behest of the city of Los Angeles, which wanted the land for public housing, and developers whose eyes were on the real estate since 1950. The holdouts were finally displaced by arrangement of developers, city and county officials, and the Dodgers, who moved the team from Brooklyn, New York and broke ground on Dodger Stadium in 1959 in Chavez Ravine. Buried Under the Blue's website describes Ms. Arechiga as "Strong-willed and visionary, her mission is to grow collective power by connecting and cultivating leadership—especially among women of color." She’s a DEI jackpot for the Dodgers—except now, they made her an enemy.

THE DODGERS WOKE FRONT OFFICE

The Dodgers organization is leftist from the top down, bottom up and inside out. Its website states upfront that the organization is wholly devoted to DEI, which is "embedded" throughout the organization--meaning it's not going anywhere for awhile. It must pain their enlightened, mega-compassionate, extremely sensitive, deeply well-meaning ivory tower alumni souls in the C-suite terribly, to have fellow activists attacking them and not appreciating them every day, when they are doing their best job to juggle the best intentions on their whiteboard, for an ungrateful and ignorant city.

The organization's key executives also sit on the DEI Committee:

The Dodgers Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee is a senior level policymaking entity charged with embedding (emphasis added) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies into every aspect of the organization to leverage our innovative workforce, compete in the marketplace and serve the community. The Committee is a collaborative effort across the organization.

The Dodgers' priority DEI strategies listed on their website include every divisive and counter-productive woke practice that American voters soundly rejected in the 2024 Presidential election:

Adopting progressive policies

Awareness and bias training to enhance the employee experience

Diverse and heritage events for employees and fans

Community partnerships to stimulate racial and social justice initiatives

Team owner and Chairman Mark Walter has a progressive pedigree. Per his MLB.com bio, he is "an investor, conservationist and social-justice advocate. ... Walter and his wife, Kimbra, invest the vast majority of their wealth in philanthropic causes, primarily those focused on social justice," and to youth.

They are ideological social engineers, not once declaring that they want their target student field recruits to become prosperous parents and heads of self-sufficient families. Their 'education programs' include Chicago Beyond, which will "make strategic investments, lead national initiatives, and provide valuable insights to drive equitable change in philanthropy, justice, health, and beyond" and The Academy Group, which "unlocks opportunity for young people from the most resilient communities to realize their full potential as economic, educational and social change agents."

The DEI Dodgers leadership requires allegiance of all executives, even the ones whose specific job is producing its baseball product. Andrew Friedman directs Baseball Operations for the Dodgers. His MLB.com bio is all-baseball, yet he must also serve the organization's DEI prime directive on its Board. He is an alumnus of Tulane University's Freeman School of Business, which now trumpets its emphasis on LGBTQIA2S+ over economics:

Tulane Business School LGBTQIA2S+ Pride

In June 2020, the Dodgers added to their DEI canon by establishing factional internal employee groups, composed of those "who hold common interests, identities and/or social issues." They have eight such groups, which earned mention in the Trump administrations' lawsuit:

Asian Professionals

Athletes2Executives

Black Action Network

Family Advocate Network

High-Potential Young Professional Employees

PRIDE -The group’s mission is to encourage an open environment where employees can feel safe to be their authentic selves and supported to be who they are.

SOMOS LA-The mission of SOMOS LA is to ensure organizational representation and promote resources for professional development, business support, and community outreach that advances and empowers the Latinx (emphasis added) community.

Women’s Opportunity Network

Right off the bat, it appears the PRIDE group, which is anti-family by definition and nature of the non-reproductive sexual proclivities MLB celebrates every June in 29 of it 30 ballparks, is in direct conflict with the Family Advocate Network faction, which purportedly promotes family life. Thus far, PRIDE has pitched 12 consecutive annual Pride shutouts against the FAN group, leaving employees with families the choice of staying home from the game and facing potential backlash at work from the PRIDE faction, which celebrates the "authentic" disordered men who wear dresses and carry the delusion that they are females.

LATINX DODGERS FANS--STEP OUT AND SHOW YOUR PRIDE!

The Dodgers web pages testify to their commitment to the "Latinx" of the world. Do any "Latino" or "Hispanic" or elderly "Chicano" readers here identify as "Latinx"? If the super-educated and cultured Dodgers executives classify you as "Latinx," who are you to correct them?

Meanwhile, in poll after poll, Americans overwhelmingly support mass deportations of illegal aliens. Steve Cortes' recent poll showed 64% of Catholics in favor. They favor starting with the nearly 700,000 violent foreign criminals the Biden administration knew about and loosed upon America’s streets anyway. Next are those whose visas are long expired. Next are the ‘law-abiding’ aliens who committed the crime of entering the country without prior legal permission, who might get swept up in operations to apprehend the first two groups. And yes, next is the many who have lived in the US for many years, and consumed exponentially more public services at their taxpayer neighbors’ expense than they will ever contribute in taxes themselves.

HOW CAN THE DEI DODGERS SOLVE THEIR MYRIAD PUBLIC RELATIONS CRISES?

The DEI Dodgers made their own Woke/politically correct bed and they are now sleeping in it, joylessly rolling, kicking and sweating day and night with all their bedfellows. The DEI Dodgers boast being the first MLB team, in the year 2000, to host the anti-family Pride nights. They were all in on promoting race-mongering BLM, which stated outright on its website that it is a Marxist organization committed to destruction of the nuclear family. The DEI Dodgers offend sectors of fans on all sides of public matters, especially ethnic groups on the immigration issue.

The Dodgers have some options to unwind their public relations problems and remain consistent with their commitment to DEI. First, they owe an apology to Nezza and her non-citizen fan constituency, along with an invitation for her to sing the national anthem in Spanish again. To fully make good to her and her community for their transgressions, the Dodgers front office could hold a special 'Fuck Ice Night,' with all poor illegal aliens admitted for free and beers reduced in price to $3.50. This would be true Social Justice, since the migrants only came here for a better life, but California's high costs of living, low wages due to the ever-increasing oversupply of labor, and the public assistance the state gives them, which includes housing, food and medicine, puts the high life out of reach for them, such as the $20 beers at Dodger Stadium. Considering their long history of honoring LGBTQIA 2S+10X, BLM radicals and the demented Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence--failure to make up with Nezza would clearly prove the Dodgers discriminate against Hispanics and are Racist.

The Dodgers must not stop there with raising awareness, rectifying the wrongs and systematic oppression and microaggressions against every non-white and non-normative person in the city, lest they be accused of favoring another poor under-represented, underserved group that is somehow always in the news and gets millions in funding from the likes of USAID, George Soros, Catholic Charities and a variety of NGOs and Foundations. The Dodgers website brags of its relentless reaching out to underappreciated community organizations and emphases on diversity, equity, and inclusion. They should live up to their claims and have a pride night at each of the 81 home games every year, for such community groups, including but not limited to:

Free Palestine night

TransAthlete Night: Honoring all trailblazing male athletes playing and winning in girls sports

Women’s night

People of color night

Progressives night

Racial justice night

Social justice night

Climate justice night

Fat acceptance night

Body acceptance night

Intersectionals Night

Undocumented with Disabilities Night

Adult Films and Cannabis Users Night

Intersectional Undocumented LGBTQIA2s+ Immigrants with Disabilities Night

IS CLAYTON KERSHAW ACTUALLY THE REAL 'PRIDE OF THE DODGERS'?

There is no financial or moral incentive for the DEI Dodgers to continue the façade of needing the type of traditional fans represented by Clayton Kershaw to occupy seats in the ballpark. The organization has gone well beyond the point of no return of being drunk on DEI. It touts its tireless efforts to reach out and ingratiate itself with ethnic, racial, sexual, social and non-religious groups.

The 'progressive' Dodgers organization has engineered a great replacement of the traditional fans that have followed the team since its years in New York. Today's woke, atheist, DEI-obsessed front office has the fans they want in their seats, especially during Pride month. Many Dodgers fans are in alignment with the organization's progressive elitist fancies, as demonstrated in the attacks of Kershaw on X for his insertion of the biblical quote on the Pride-themed baseball cap.

Fans Put Woke Smackdown on Kershaw

“Just wear the hat.” Sure, fella--the Dodger future Hall of Famer, who spent his whole career with the team and helped them win pennants and championships, should simply suspend his lifelong faith and the duty it requires of him to spread the word of the Bible, and cheer on and actively promote the delusions of men who wear women's clothes.

It’s telling that the Dodgers execs neither publicly scolded nor defended Kershaw standing up for the faith, against the juggernaut of team and league policy to celebrate disordered behavior for a whole month of the baseball season. The pagan hedonist and the legions of other fans claimed by poison woke infections who condemned Kershaw on X, and the DEI Dodgers organization that feeds their sicknesses, will all be happy to see him go. They do not have long to wait, following his recent announcement to retire at the end of the season.

Kershaw has surpassed his usefulness to the DEI Dodgers. It would not be surprising if they send Kershaw off quietly, like Boxer the horse went to the glue factory in Orwell's novel "Animal Farm." Dodgers executives have already executed their great replacement of traditional family people as their fan base. From its growing portfolio of grievance groups, the DEI Dodgers have cultivated many lost souls into following the team, either intentionally or as a byproduct of DEI orthodoxy. They have curated and weaponized a large enough herd of hypersensitive, offendable fans with no compunction about tarnishing Kershaw's memory and legacy, to use as a pretext and justification for the Dodgers to forego any serious special public tribute to him.

Upon his exit from the Dodgers DEI Animal Farm, Kershaw will be the last Dodger of his kind--a classic, classy Dodger player who is a star and an upright citizen with courage to speak the faith in public. There is no superstar Dodger player on the roster who has his combination of faith and courage, to succeed him in taking a public stand on Pride. When Kershaw walks away from the Dodgers, traditional fans should walk away from them too, while continuing to speak out as a group and working until the Dodgers one day become an upright organization again.

Or, perhaps the Dodgers’ elite university-finished brass will someday tire of the endless cycle of rigmarole that comes from attempting to please impossible people, making up to every grievance group who feels sleighted, and reaching out and stroking new identity groups who inevitably turn ungrateful, sour and hostile--like the hordes of illegal aliens blocking and torching Los Angeles streets, who feel entitled to the Dodgers’ financial support. When that epiphany comes about, the Dodgers could try a radical, ancient concept and simplify their lives and their business model. They could completely walk away from DEI and cease singling out identity groups for special honors.

For a real change, they could focus entirely on putting a championship-contending team on the field game after game, year after year—which would please and bring fans of all races, creeds and personal preferences together, in support of the team. And then the Dodgers could celebrate all fans with a grand Fan Appreciation Day at the end of another winning season. Is this too much to ask of the elitist ninnies who run the Dodgers?

Kershaw's Genesis quotation

ESPN coverage of ICE at Dodger Stadium

https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/team/front-office/mark-walter

Dodgers in-house DEI factions

Nezza sings in Spanish because "God entered my body"

USA et al coverage of Dodgers boycotts

Residents battle city, Dodgers over Chavez Ravine

More history of Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine

Dodgers Internal DEI Business Factions; Statement of DEI Objectives; Dodgers Diversity Committee; Boycott T-shirt