How has a state known for its ‘Minnesota Nice’ people turned so ‘Minnesota Nasty’? How does an apparently normative adult mother of children put her family life at risk by participating in illegal street acts against armed law enforcement? How does an otherwise ordinary Catholic schoolkid grow up to become a Transassin and plan and execute the murder of little kids at a school mass?

Since Jacob Frey became mayor of Minneapolis and Tim Walz became governor in 2018 and 2019, respectively, they have made ‘Riot’ the default setting for political discourse in the state. The were permissive of the mayhem, murder and billions of dollars of damage of the 2020 George Floyd riots, and vocally stoked the aggressive, violent organized anarchist groups today, which visibly work to impede ICE from removing from Minnesota communities violent criminal foreign nationals, many with standing deportation orders. The state known as ‘the land of 10,000 lakes,’ might have just as many public corruption scams running. Minnesota’s volume and density of public graft and abuse makes officials in Cook County, Illinois look like pikers. Lawlessness and coverup is woven into Minnesota’s state laws, institutions and bureacracies. From the earliest grades, its public schools are brainwashing mills for radical ‘social justice’ activism and transgender/LGBTQIA2S+ indoctrination, the latter proudly pushed hard on the state by Waltz, who earned the nicknames “Tampon Tim” for his creepy order to put tampons in boys’ restrooms) and “Tyrant Tim” (for his aggressive harassment of ordinary citizens during the Covid lockdowns).

The tragic death of Renee Good, age 37, during a senseless act of impeding law enforcement from apprehending violent criminal illegal aliens in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, has opened up a larger discussion about the troubled minds of a group becoming known as the AWFULs (Angry White Female Urban Liberals) who drift into serving organized subversives and participating in destructive street riots. They somehow find virtue in publicly supporting the uninterrupted presence in the United States of criminal alien offenders, including murderers, rapists and traffickers of women and children. U.S. Vice President JD Vance recently summed up the situation with compassion and precision:

There’s a part of me that feels very, very sad for this woman, not just because she lost her life, but because I think she is a victim of left-wing ideology. What young mother shows up and decides they’re going to throw their car in front of ICE officers who are enforcing legitimate law? You’ve got to be a little brainwashed to get to that point to where you’re willing not just to protest, that’s fine. Not peacefully protest, but throw your vehicle in front of legitimate law enforcement officers and drive your car into them. To get to that point, you have to be, I think, radicalized in a very, very sad way. I certainly wish that she hadn’t got there. ... The way that the media, by and large has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day. Everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourself.

In 2023, while living in Missouri with Becca, her lesbian paramour, Renee filed a petition to change her last name from Renee Nicole Macklin to Renee Nicole Macklin Good. Her stated reason for the name change: “I want to share a name with my partner.” To date, no official record of marriage has been found.

In Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, the ICE-harassing duo were flippant and non-responsive with ICE officers. Their dialogue lines with the officers track with instructions professional disruptors issue to their street stooges. Renee says with a smile to the officer, “I’m not mad at you” as if this is somehow germane information in response to the officer’s order for her to step out of the car. Becca tells the officer that she is an American citizen, as if this fact gives her some kind of right to impede law enforcement operations. She also raises the irrelevant point to the officer that the license plate on Renee’s SUV is proper and will not be swapped out for a false one, before calling the officer “big boy” and telling him to “go get some lunch.” Big Boy orders Renee out of the car again, while Becca tries to enter the vehicle from the passenger side. She gives terrible advice to Renee, telling her to “Drive baby drive!” while another ICE agent is standing in front of the SUV. Renee stomps the gas pedal and the car hits the ICE agent in the leg. The agent fires his weapon to break off the attack and Renee is fatally shot.

According to social media, Renee Good was on the board of Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 school where her six year-old son attended. Several published reports state that at the school, Renee learned of the anti-immigration enforcement organization MN Ice Watch, which she joined and was operating with on the day of her death. The school’s home page boasts that its mission is:

The Southside Family Charter School (SFCS) is a small, K-5 school that meets the needs of a culturally and ethnically diverse population by engaging children in critical thinking and problem solving, involving children in political and social activism, encouraging creative expression, offering a wide range of electives and advocating for children and families.

At SFCS, activism permeates every subject. Among its other highlights:

A School That Puts Social Justice First We integrate social justice into every grade level, telling the stories of the people, not the people in power, and helping students understand history and their role in making the world a better place. A Safe & Inclusive Environment We are proud to be a welcoming space for all families, including LGBTQ+ students and families of all backgrounds. Experienced & Passionate Teachers Our educators are dedicated to student success, with many having taught at SFCS for over a decade. Our team includes Southside alumni, experienced activists, and leaders in education. Social Justice and Activism Projects Strong Community Connections We partner with local and national organizations, artists, and activists to enrich student learning. Our students and staff participate in local events and community organizing projects. Past collaborations have included: Artists and performers Visiting authors, storytellers, and activists Dance instructors and musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds SFCS is a “teacher-powered school” where “Teachers call the shots. Decisions are made in classrooms, not boardrooms. For students, not statistics.” And where “student voices are elevated, their agency and identities honored.”

Walz last month made headlines for apparently trying to stir up the Democrats’ cast of on-call street thugs again. Walz said “... this long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government.” False. In the first place, Frey and Walz, instead of continuing their practice of releasing dangerous foreign criminals, many with standing deportation orders or wanted for federal crimes--from Minneapolis jails or prisons back into the local community -- could have simply turned the offenders over to ICE at state and local police buildings. This peaceful transfer of miscreants would have rendered moot the daily spectacles of hostile agitators impeding ICE from recapturing criminal menaces that Frey and Walz set free into the community.

Minnesota’s pro-Democrat street hooligans are organized, well-funded, well supplied, compensated professional protestors (a subject covered extensively by contemporary journalists Andy Ngo and Nate Friedman, and 15 years ago, by Glenn Beck). True to their Leninist roots, the anarchists’ leadership uses casual or lesser committed Leftists, who serve as cannon fodder in street battles with the authorities. The unwitting dupes irrationally sacrifice their lives for impeding the lawful removal from the community of violent foreign nationals, including murderers, rapists, traffickers of women and children, armed robbers and drug smugglers. Renee Good, sadly, was put into a position to potentially be cannon fodder.

HISTORY, SOCIAL RESEARCH SHOW HARD LEFT MOVEMENTS’ ATTRACTION AND EXPLOITATION OF WOMEN

Back in 1954, former Communist Party USA official Bella Dodd explained the communist Left’s simple and cynical securing of American women’s support of leftist causes, in her book “School of Darkness”:

Late in 1945 word had come from Jessica Smith, wife of John Abt, who was in Moscow, that it was important that American women be organized into an international movement, ostensibly for peace. ... Since it was supposedly a movement for peace, it attracted many women. But it was really only a renewed offensive to control American women, a matter of deep importance to the communist movement, for American women do 80 per cent of the family spending. In the upper brackets they own a preponderance of capital stock and bonds. They are important in the making of political decisions. Like youth and minority groups, they are regarded as a reserve force of the revolution because they are more easily moved by emotional appeals. So the Soviet campaign for peace was especially geared to gain support of the women. ...I often marveled at the sacrifices made by these Communist Party members. In my classes at Hunter were Young Communist Leaguers who would go without lunch to buy paper and ink and other items for propaganda leaflets. Their emaciated faces made my heart ache. Their halfhearted participation in their studies, their frequent cutting of classes, their sacrifice of academic standing to fulfill some task assigned them, were sad to see. I saw college girls exploited by cold Party hacks. They were expendable, and in their places would come other wideeyed, eager young people with a desire for sacrifice.

Good appealed to her radical Minnesota leftist recruiters on many fronts. As a mother of three children (two older children, born during her first marriage, are 15 and 12 and live in Colorado. Her third child, a 6-year-old son, was born during her marriage to second husband Timmy Macklin Jr., an Air Force veteran and standup comedian, who died in 2023 at age 36). Her Presbyterian parents raised her in that tradition, but she appeared far more devoted to the practice of Leftist politics than church at the time of her death. As Bella Dodd claims, this is a sophisticated Leftist design for those only partially formed in their faith:

And then before my mind’s eye flashed the cover of a communist pamphlet on which was a communist extending a hand to a Catholic worker. The pamphlet was a reprint of a speech by the French Communist leader Thorez and it flattered the workers by not attacking their religion. It skillfully undermined the hierarchy in the pattern of the usual communist attempt to drive a wedge between the Catholic and His priest.

According to the Feminist News on Facebook, the Southside Family Charter School that captured Renee and her son was founded in the 1970s. It became a charter school in 2006, but its enrollment dropped from 119 students last year to just 26 this year after it transitioned from a K-8 to a K-5 program. It claims that conservative outlets and social media users seized on the school’s social justice curriculum after Good was killed.

“Our school is responding consistently with how most schools in the area are responding,” said an unnamed school official, according to Feminist News.

Good was the prototypical expendable street activist, preferred for recruitment by the movement’s upper-echelon communists for the purpose of ultimately sacrificing them in exchange for sympathetic headlines for the cause. There is no end in sight of the supply of lost and confused souls to feed the bloodthirsty communist machine. Minnesota will remain a hellscape for generations, unless and until Christendom takes root again, across the land.

Ed. Note: Next chapter of ‘Minnesota Nasty’ explores the connection between Minnesota corruption and the strange case of Transassin Robert a/k/a Robin Westman.

