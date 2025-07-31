May a a school district discard the presumption that fit parents act in the best interests of their children and arrogate to itself the right to direct the care, custody, and control of their children?

The Supreme Court of the United States will address this question in Jonathan Lee, et al. v. Poudre School District, in which two sets of Colorado parents allege that teachers and administrators used deception to talk sex with their minor children and steer them into transgenderism, while systematically withholding facts from parents about the kids' transitions, and manipulating the child victims into secrecy, which caused grievous harm, including a child's suicide attempt.

Pleadings in four years of ongoing litigation in the case state that on May 4, 2021, Jonathan and Erin Lee dropped their normal 12-year old daughter (identified in court records as "C.L.") off at Wellington Middle School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Over dinner at home that night, she tearfully recounted how she came out as transgender in class and that the teacher told her not to trust her parents with such information, which immediately plunged the whole family into extreme anguish and distress.

The surprise attack on C.L. and her family life began when Jenna Riep, C.L.'s art and homeroom teacher, invited the Lees' daughter to an after-school meeting, described as the “GSA Art Club.” As 'turning out' of children is always unfair play, Riep apparently did not inform C.L. that "GSA" meant "Gender and Sexualities Alliance," a term that likely would have sailed over the girl's young head had it been mentioned.

At the meeting, guest speaker Kimberly Chambers, a substitute teacher and activist in SPLASH Youth (Supporting Pride Learning and Social Happenings), an off-campus LGBTQ etc. group, went to work on the kids' minds, a la Mao's inductions of Chinese children into his youth brigades. She lectured the students for 90 minutes about gender identity and sexual orientation and told them that if they were not completely comfortable in their bodies, they were likely transgender. The designed manipulation prompted several children, including the Lees' daughter, to proclaim their newfound transgenderhood out loud. Chambers gave them prizes, including LGBTQ-pride flags. She also put a dark, heavy trip on the students, informing them that transgender youth are more likely to attempt and complete suicide. She warned students that parents are not safe and should not be told about their new identity or the meeting at school. She gave students her personal cell-phone number and Discord information so they could talk with her instead, about any thoughts they had about the matter.

The next day, C.L.'s astonished parents pulled her out of the Poudre school district and put her in a private school. But the toxic ninnies in charge of the Wellington school were not finished tormenting the Lees, who contacted Kelby Benedict, Wellington's principal, to discuss the GSA meeting. According to the court filings, unbeknownst to the Lees, the Wellington staff internally discussed involving Child Protective Services to conduct a wellness check on C.L. Benedict insisted on going to the Lee home so that he could perform the wellness check and presumably report to CPS, which is notorious for mollycoddling violent parents while landing 16-ton weights of misery on decent parents. Benedict shocked the Lees again, defending Riep and Chambers and telling the Lees that students at GSA meetings were expected to keep the meetings confidential.

After C.L.'s family removed her from the treacherous Poudre District, Riep moved on to the next target, inviting Jonathan and Erin Jurich's sixth-grade daughter (identified in court records as "H.J.") to the next week's GSA 'art' meeting. It had a familiar ring to it--H.J. was unsatisfied with her body, hence she was likely transgender; that doctors or parents can mis-assign gender at birth; that transgender people are more likely to commit suicide; it may not be safe to talk to her parents about her gender identity; and don't tell anyone what happens at GSA meetings. After two such meetings, H.J. began suffering from suicidal ideation, which increased in intensity over the next six months. Friendships with classmates deteriorated and she became so nervous about attending Riep's classes, that she asked her parents to homeschool her. Soon after that, H.J. attempted suicide. After psychiatric treatment and at the start of eighth grade at Wellington, her parents disenrolled her, after she told them she feared being back in class with Riep.

The families’ petition to the Supreme Court tells the story of the school district's systematic denial of the parents' right to direct the care, custody, and control of their children:

⦁ The District purposefully excluded parents, via elaborate secrecy policies, such as requiring District employees to “not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender or nonbinary status to others, including . . . parents”;

• District employees are instructed not to respond to direct questions from parents regarding a student’s gender identity and instead direct the parents to a school counselor, who is instructed to “use their professional judgment to determine” whether to disclose the child’s gender identity to the parents.

• School staff actively deceived parents by instructing employees to use the child’s preferred name and pronouns with the child and the child’s birth name and pronouns with the parents.

Hey, Wait a Minute--Doesn't the Alleged School District Behavior Look Like Child Predator and Child Abductor Tactics?

An outsider from an organization promoting a lifestyle based entirely on disordered sex acts, comes into a children's campus, holds secretive classroom meetings with minors, tells them not to tell their parents about it, and sets up private, ongoing one-on-one conversation with each of the students, which will always pertain exclusively to sexual topics. The proverbial man in the park wearing a trench coat and hanging around children would use the same methods of private dialogue and parental alienation to lure children away from their parents' influence.

School counselors and other non-medical personnel have played diabolical roles in sterilizations of the children the schools confused in the first place. It is well-documented that school counselors have emotionally blackmailed parents into surrendering to 'gender affirming' butcherings of their children, asking Mom and Dad "Would you rather have a live (trans) boy or a dead girl?!"

PARENTS: HEED THE CALIFORNIA EXAMPLE--OUTSIDE LGBTQ GROUPS ON YOUR KIDS' CAMPUS SPELLS TROUBLE

In California, the appearance of LGBTQIA2S+10X, et. al groups on campus is a red flag and harbinger of hell to follow. Queerlife-promoting guest speakers at schools have invited students to off-campus pizza parties at local LGBTQ centers, disguised as field trips, and not necessarily with disclosure to parents about the party's hosts. And what parent or child would question a free pizza lunch? At the centers, medical representatives may be present to hear kids' questions about transitioning to the opposite gender. The medical practitioners stand to gain a few leads at the centers, and be on their way to closing deals to provide sterilizing chemical and surgical transition butchery to minor children. The Dr. Frankensteins who render the godawful services can realize income of $300,000 or more for a full transition, plus lifetime revenue streams for providing maintenance hormones and frequent corrective procedures.

Parents should be on alert for such campus visitors, such as Colorado's SPLASH.

SPLASH's website states its mission

Our SPLASH Mission: SPLASH supports LGBTQIA+ youth and their families to enrich and affirm their identities by creating positive social experiences, advocating for their rights, and building communities of belongingness so that young people can thrive.

This of course is Colorado cattle dung, piled high, deep and smelly. Far from being the type of warm and fuzzy non-profit family-supporting servant glowed about in SPLASH's mission statement, Chambers and schoolteacher sidekick Riep behaved like hostiles, who plotted against the children and their parents, from the time of their lesson planning and the moment they induced the tykes into the phony 'art club.' They took the belligerent actions of secretly buffaloing and rolling gullible children well under the age of consent into the way of the Rainbow. They directly undermined the kids' parents by purposely withholding information about the wildly abnormal and inappropriate classroom sex lessons they unilaterally imposed on the children. They attempted to alienate children from their parents by villainizing, demonizing and smearing the loving Moms and Dads who brought them into the world and cared for them, characterizing the parents as intolerant, ignorant, spiteful and untrustworthy. Parents who might push back hardest against the activist perverts' full-scale guerilla assault on their families and clandestine machinations to recruit their children into a disordered, hedonistic, radical alternative lifestyle, are clearly not the intended recipients of SPLASH’s “positive social experiences.”

The SPLASH website goes on to claim:

We serve LGBTQIA+ youth ages 2-24 (ed. note--it's not a typo; this organization suggests that two year old toddlers are 'out'), their families, faith spaces, schools and community connections by providing peer-centered support, age-appropriate resources, referrals, social belongingness and special events in Larimer and Weld counties, Colorado. Our programming provides community, family, peer, and individual protective factors against self-harm, suicide, substance misuse and youth homelessness through engaging young people in their future and connecting them with the resources they need to get there.

That SPLASH purports to "serve families" and seems to believe that puberty blockers and radical genital surgeries on minors are "age-appropriate resources" is a suspicious incongruity.

A con is afoot, when hustlers try to engineer getting their marks ‘comin' and goin’.' Such predators peddle Devil’s bargains, which never deliver the promises made and leave the fooled victims far worse off than when they started.

On the front of the the Trans swindle, the dark artists featured in the Lee-Jurich case bamboozled little children to push an adult queer lifestyle on them and secretly undermined parents’ abilities to do anything about it. (To their great credit, the Lees and Juriches foreclosed further horrors by pulling their children away from the snares of the predators who operate in their local school district).

Other parents and children around the country were not as fortunate; many surrendered to barbaric, sterilizing surgeries on their children. Surrender opens them up for groups like SPLASH to close victims on the back end of the con, where the families accept the offer to be penned up together in the permanent 'safe space' of an exclusive community of wounded souls who base their identities solely on disordered sexual proclivities. There, they lead permanently lesser lives, deprived of the chance to fulfill God's commandment to be fruitful and multiply and become life-affirming Moms and Dads and grandparents themselves, who could leave good descendants for a posterity worthy of His grace. Instead, the dysfunctional, esoteric community's numbers can only increase by turning the newly recruited and subdued into recruiters and activists, in never-ending replication of the Devil's con.

The Science Has Spoken: The Transgender Trip Isn't Really Necessary

Many serious studies show the transgender ride’s unhealthy and dangerous downsides for children. They also demolish the claims of obsessive pervert adults who insist, in the face of contrary evidence, that barbaric chemical or surgical castrations of minor males and double mastectomies and hysterectomies on minor girls, are somehow net-positive and 'life-saving' procedures:

⦁ Norway's 15-year University of Groningen study of 2,700 participants tracked from age 11 to their mid-twenties, April 2024’s Institute for Translational Sciences at the University of Texas Medical Branch study, and Finland’s study of 16,643 people under the age of 23 who entered Finland’s gender clinics from 1996 to 2019, found weak evidence for puberty suppression; less than 5% of subjects discontented with their ‘gender’ at age 25; and a 12-fold higher suicide attempt risk for those who had ‘gender affirming’ surgery, than those who did not;

⦁ Key findings of the UK's Cass Review (below), also support immediate termination by law and public policy of the dangerous organized meddling into innocent children's puberties by pervert adults, teachers, outside LGBTQ groups, quack medical practitioners and demented, vindictive public officials who wield unjust, coercive instruments of government against parents who question the whole racket:

⦁ While a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.

⦁ The rationale for early puberty suppression remains unclear, with weak evidence regarding the impact on gender dysphoria, mental or psychosocial health. The effect on cognitive and psychosexual development remains unknown.

⦁ The use of masculinising / feminising hormones in those under the age of 18 also presents many unknowns, despite their longstanding use in the adult transgender population. The lack of long-term follow-up data on those commencing treatment at an earlier age means we have inadequate information about the range of outcomes for this group.

But wait, there's more to smash the 'gender care' and 'gender affirming' myths purveyed by SPLASH and other sadly misguided groups:

⦁ Post-operative transgender individuals had a significantly elevated prevalence of PTSD

⦁ A 30-year study in Sweden concluded that suicide rates increase after gender-transition surgeries, rising to at least 20 times the suicide rate of the general population.

Many more studies conclude similarly. If ‘transgender youth’ are at greater risk of suicide, why are their self-appointed champions so hellbent on introducing and driving them into such self-destruction? Is their real goal to validate themselves by procuring more company for their Unhappy Club? Whatever the answer, these off-kilter activists must be stopped. To borrow from Pink Floyd’s resounding message: “Hey, Teachers, leave those kids alone!"

THE SUPREME COURT CAN END THIS RECKLESS, WICKED NONSENSE

Public policy under Trump has started to turn the tide against the transgender menace targeting schoolchildren. Now, the law must catch up and reckon with this shameful episode in the history of civilization. The time is past due for law enforcement leaders to prosecute activist teachers and administrators who subject children to pornographic school library books and avaricious surgeons who mutilate the children and inflict lifelong physical, mental and emotional suffering upon them and their families. To achieve real deterrence, law enforcers should stick as close as they can get to the true ‘restorative justice’ of the Bible:

Matthew 18:6 6 “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

Perhaps this Supreme Court case will start the avalanche that will obliterate the reign of LGBTQIA2S+ error and get it the hell away from children's schools, where it never belonged, and reaffirm the inalienable rights of parents to direct the care, custody, and control of their children.

1. A SPLASH rainbow swim party with all ages of children and adults. What could go wrong?! 2. SPLASH affiliates 3. Wacky modernist churches welcome too!

