Citing the research of a porno entertainment company and the misleadingly named Human Rights Campaign, the September 4, 2026 edition of the activist news site The Advocate identified and implicitly condemned “The 15 worst universities in the U.S. for LGBTQ+ students … to go to college if you’re looking for a queer-friendly and affirming environment.” Shocker: all 15 are Christian institutions. Georgia’s Toccoa College ranked #15 most sinister. Its provocative school motto? “Where Character is Developed with Intellect.”

Toccoa College of Georgia looks mighty inviting for any student; Harding "the worst" for queer students; Tufts University provides worship space for a variety of religions, including milquetoast Christianity, robust Islam and Humanism (nee paganism, with rituals); NYU ranked best for queer students; radicals accuse San Francisco Giants players of "defacing" their Rainbow.

Oh, the humanity. For today’s students, Toccoa’s stodgy old-fashioned saying no doubt steams, festers and drips with aggression and hostility, and subjects their sensitivities to such vile, brutal assault, launched by yesteryear’s patriarchy with such self-aggrandizing certainty and smugness, with enduring callousness towards modern young scholars, who are taken aback, jarred and forever scarred by such hurtful talk, to which they’ve never before been exposed.

It takes little time to deduce that just like the Church’s Papal Index of Prohibited Books (c. 1540s-1966) supplied enquiring minds with a ready-made reading list, the Advocate’s sheet list of Christian schools provides a resource for religious parents—who are sick, tired and distraught over the wacky, intellectually Stalinist, often violent, and academically degraded environments of today’s ‘elite’ American campuses--to find which colleges could best ensure their young adult students’ focus on meaningful study and learning, sans the cacophony, vulgar spectacles and nonsense curricula of our age’s Post-modern campus wastelands.

Apparently, the Advocate expects the Christian colleges to recoil in shame at being called out for their failures to appease secular radicals, and to immediately make amends to all those ninnies in the ivory tower they may have harmed:

“Harding University in Arkansas is the worst university for queer students, a title every school should be fighting to avoid.”

It’s clear to everyone except the lost social-emotional learners of the world, that the normative majority, which includes the religious, has every right to make its campuses ‘safe spaces’ from the Transgender Menace and its madness. It has every right to be left alone from the distracting and educationally valueless, disordered alphabet crackers+ regime. The Advocate did not mention the pertinent fact—unearthed by The WPATH Report in 2024--that the entire population of the LGBTQIA S+10X etc., et al movement, has effectively been hijacked and dominated by the preposterous “T” (transgender) ideology, while it undermines the credibility of other letters and symbols in the slogan string.

The Advocate’s deployment of the blanket term “queer” in its article is yet another calculated tactic of the alt-lifestyle Left, to divert attention from the singularly destructive force of the male fetishists driving the “T” Bus. “Queer” encompasses so many existing letters and yet-to-be determined ones beyond the “+” in the menagerie of symbols representing those who define themselves by their non-reproductive sex acts and paraphilias----which, we are told, can potentially continue to expand, like the universe. This array could include an unlimited number of undesirable, unhealthy or even dangerous fetishes for any community, let alone the campus. The founders, faculty and students of these 15 schools define themselves by their faith and purpose, not lascivious tendencies. They are not obligated in any way to even consider seeking the social approval of atheist totalitarians.

The hubris, disrespect and obliviousness of today’s university-captured and conditioned apparatchiks towards the vast majority of the normative Others in society is breathtaking, but typical of the self-obsessed alphabet soup group with the mathematical symbol thrown into its acronym. The activists’ reaction to four San Francisco Giants pitchers’ silent protest of June 2026’s annual Pride Night home-field baseball game spotlighted the all-consuming, totalitarian nature of transgender ideology and its resemblance to demonic possession of the sufferer. According to Sports Illustrated, Pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker etched “Genesis 9:12-16” next to the rainbow flag image on the special edition Pride Game uniform hat. Reliever Sam Hentgen wore the customary regular-season regulation hat in lieu of the Pride cap. Genesis 9:12-16 reads:

12 And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: 13 I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. 14 Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. 16 Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”

For the anti-reproduction set, them’s fightin’ words! The queer sports publication Outsports went over-the-top, characterizing the players’ quiet [dissent] as

[What those three Giants players did — defacing the Pride rainbow with a Bible verse — was only the spark of the problem.]

On one hand, Outsports’ extreme reaction is comical. Per Genesis, God created the rainbow, long before Moses’ birth (c. 1526) and subsequent recording of the Book of Genesis. Ancient pagans, like the Pride Month celebrants today, have been expropriating His rainbow for millennia.

On the other hand, the further expression of complete dismissiveness towards all believers and lashing out with impudent tantrums of rage and hate, is a tragedy of our times:

The people in the Giants front office and management have been the fuel for the fire, first allowing the players to get on the field with those hats in the first place, then making it worse and worse.

… Yesterday, (Giants General Manager) Buster Posey gave a greenlight for homophobia and — make no mistake about this — gave a giant middle finger to gay Giants fans and told the LGBTQ community to “F*** off!”

Perhaps the Advocate’s omission of Catholic institutions from the 15-worst college list was a small blessing, considering that the Church already draws immense secular ire for officially holding transgenderism to be heretical—and that someone else got targeted for a dose of wrath, for a change. The Advocate’s crap list of anti-alt-lifestyle Christian schools, break down by denomination as follows:

· 9 Baptist-affiliated

· 2 Churches of Christ

· 1 Christian and Missionary Alliance

· 1 Wesleyan

· 1 Cumberland Presbyterian

· 1 Latter-day Saints

Catholics can likewise be thankful that the Church’s universities did not wind up on the Advocate’s 15 Best Colleges for LGBTQIA2S+pollywollydoodle matriculation.

Predictably, the honors for the Best 15 colleges for providing students the experience of unchallengeable supremacy on campus of the fraudulent ideology to which they are all-in committed, went to the following elite temples of higher learning, reason, erudition and Postmodern academic gobbledygook:

15. University of Illinois Chicago

14. The George Washington University

13. Western Washington University

12. The New School

11. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

10. Columbia University

9. Emerson College

8. Pace University

7. University of California San Francisco

6. Portland State University

5. Tufts University

4. University of Washington

3. Harvard University

2. Johns Hopkins University

1. New York University

What About Islam?!

Conspicuously, The Advocate’s coverage of the 15 Worst Colleges says nothing about the LGBTQIA2S+-unfriendliness of Islamic universities in the U.S. Turns out we do not have to wait for next year’s Advocate report to find out why; more to follow on that subject in the next edition of Calling All Catholics.

Footnotes

Genesis 9:12-16

The Advocate: 15 Worst Colleges for LGBTQIA2S+10X et al students – and guess what—they’re Christian!

Pride of the Giants?

Giants Fans Turn on Team's Execs

The WPATH Files & the Emergence of the "T" Driving the movement