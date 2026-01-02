Popular culture is full of more ‘chip blocks’ against the faith than we saw New Year’s Day in all the college football games. While joyous classics of yesteryear remain available, such as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street, Bing Crosby and David Bowie’s “Little Drummer Boy,” Burl Ives “Holly Jolly Christmas” and the Drifters’ rendition of “White Christmas,” secularists in the movie, television, music and Christmas card industries exert special effort to embed sour, irreligious messages in their Christmas fare and nick a piece of happiness away from Christians’ celebration of the Savior’s birth.

Every Christmas season, music critics, radio and the array of music media platform programmers, for whom politics is religion, trumpet John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “War is Over” (both released 1971) as ‘songs of peace,’ which they play ad nauseum. Neither song acknowledges Jesus as the source of the joy of a billion or more Christians around the planet. Lennon intended, and the Left-tilting music industry obligingly honored “War is Over” as an anti-Vietnam War statement. Its only Christmasy element is the word “Christmas.”

Like “Imagine,” “War is Over” is another bummer of a Lennon political statement, disguised in a pleasant melody and vocal performance. However, the latter song is more subtle and clever and less [vacuous] and philosophically incoherent in its anti-religious messaging than “Imagine,” in which Lennon simultaneously called for worldwide global revolution, “living for today” and abolition of all countries and religion—which would result in everyone doing their own thing, yet somehow, inexplicably, “living life in peace.”

In life Lennon stood hostile to Christianity. In 1966, he made worldwide headlines when he told a British reporter that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus. Fans burned Beatles records in London streets. J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI surveilled him and found him to be (per declassified documents) in frequent contact with Jerry Rubin and other young radicals involved in demonstrations against the U.S. intervention in the Vietnam War and other leftist causes. As a non-citizen foreigner, Lennon’s outspoken opposition to US government foreign policy objectives put his conditional residence in America, in Manhattan’s swanky Dakota apartments, in jeopardy. The FBI also suspected him of giving cash to subversive Leftist activists.

Lennon was caught in the crossfire of faction fights over the War. Some in the US government, including insisted that America should never get into a land war in Asia. Before he was executed in broad daylight by assassins in Dallas in November 1963, President John F. Kennedy made moves indicating he wanted to draw down US forces in Vietnam. Only days after JFK’s murder, his corrupt successor, Lyndon Baines Johnson, authorized expansion of US military involvement in Vietnam. Young people, many subject to the military draft, reasonably questioned why America should be fighting a land war so far from home. In Vietnam, ordinary people fought valiantly to stop a Marxist Communist dictatorship backed by the Chinese Communist Party from seizing their country. Lennon championed the American radical youth side, which included hard communist leftists, who wanted the US to pull out of Vietnam—an outcome the CCP and the North Vietnamese wanted too, because it would achieve the defeat of the Vietnamese patriots, communist domination of the region, and political humiliation of the United States.

In this confluence of historical forces, Lennon asserted a pro-communist position in “War is Over,” opening with a strategy straight out of the Saul Alinsky “Rules for Radicals” playbook: always call out your enemy for not living up to their own standards and exploit any inconsistencies. He shoved his leftist political bent directly into the faces of religious observers who were only trying to enjoy celebrating the birth of the Savior:

So this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over

And a new one just begun

Lennon pulls a communist sleight of hand, placing the onus of stopping the war on religious Americans thousands of miles away from battlefield, instead of confronting the atheist Communist Vietnamese aggressors and their geopolitical backers who attacked the South Vietnamese and killed, imprisoned and tortured their military forces and innocent citizens.

· What exactly did Lennon do in the early 1970s, beyond scoring and using vast amounts of heroin and cocaine? Lennon never condemned or worked to stop the Viet Cong, North Vietnam communist regime or Ho Chi Minh’s annihilation of the Vietnamese people and their human rights.

· 58,300 or more US military did the hard thing and sacrificed their lives for fellow human beings, so they would not be subjected to the violence and destruction and dangers of totalitarian communism.

The rest of the song exhibits the Marxist strategies of guilt-tripping the fortunate, dividing groups by race and economic status, and stirring anger and despair amongst them:

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear one

The old and the young

· It’s easy to imagine the ever-imperious and smug elitist, atheist, leftist Lennon stationed at his writing desk like Scrooge, crafting the lyrics out loud in his Liverpool accent: “I hope you have fun, you dull-witted, oblivious Americans celebrating your superstitious nonsense, while so many people, thousands of miles away from you, suffer so greatly.” Like so many Leftists, Lennon believed he possessed the talent and ability to read exactly what was in the hearts and minds of everyone he disliked but never knew and pass judgment on them.

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

· Lennon here conspicuously does not say “Let’s pray to God it’s a good one,” limiting listeners’ outlook to the constraints of the times they live in on the earth.

· Lennon also concedes and promotes fear to as the superior force on earth, while offering people only the option to weakly wish it away.

· In hundreds of instances, the Bible instructs humanity to fear only God and to rely on Him to vanquish fears encountered in the world. Per Isaiah 41:10 - Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

For rich and the poor ones

The world is so wrong

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let’s stop all the fight

War is over

If you want it

War is over

Now

In other words, wars can always be over sooner by voluntary, unilateral action, such as the attacked country submitting to the attackers and their subsequent violent communist totalitarian rule.

Let’s Resolve to Buy Christmas Cards and Gifts Only From ‘Cruelty Free’ Nations; Meaning, Boycott China

Back of the only Nativity Christmas card at World Market, December 2025; Holy Heroes kids' coloring book for mass

Every year, manufacturers under the state command of the atheist Chinese Communist party produce billions of dollars’ worth of cheap Christmas merchandise and religious articles. In July 2020, Jiao Jiao Shen, public relations and social media director for Hallmark, told USA today that 30% of Hallmark cards came from outside the US, including from China. In 2020, asiamattersforamerica.org reported that China sold $2.6 billion in Christmas ornaments alone. The website made-in-china.com serves as a global clearinghouse for Chinese producers of Bibles, crucifixes and Christmas ornaments. According to industry sources, 90% of the products offered by Autom.com, which distributes to Catholic churches its thick catalogue of religious items, including priests’ vestments, are made in China. The CCP uses portions of its cut of revenues from its Western business partners, like Autom and Hallmark, to persecute Chinese Christians and bulldoze their churches.

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the ‘Sinicization’ of religions, with the government leaning on churches to align their worship with China’s national collectivist-socialist-Marxist ethos. That same year, Xi and Pope Francis’ emissary, the scandal-laden pederast Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, allowed Xi’s government to appoint Catholic bishops in China. Cardinal Joseph Zen protested the deal immediately, on grounds that CCP would gain access to the identities and whereabouts of underground worshippers. CCP ordered Zen’s house arrest, of indefinite duration.

In August 2023, the Pew Research Center estimated China’s Christian population between 100-130 million. China analyst Gordon Chang has stated publicly that the Chinese Communist Party government knows “they can’t stop” the spread of Christianity, which, if unchecked, could take down the godless regime.

From now through next Christmas, Catholics can take a modest and manageable first step to assist their Christian brethren in the struggle against the CCP for freedom of worship. Catholic Christmas shoppers can turn over the merchandise boxes at World Market, Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart, et al, and return them to the shelf if they read “Made in China”—and exercise the option to instead procure gifts made by monks, nuns and Catholic families in the United States, which can be found at the following companies:

Monastery Greetings. Since 1997, the Ohio-based company has been helping monasteries, convents, abbeys and hermitages overcome the challenge of reaching wider audiences for their religious wares. Company founder Will Keller explained to Calling All Catholics that the company purchases the monasteries’ inventory at wholesale, then retails it online. “For monasteries, the business model is pretty simple. Whatever their wholesale price is, they get a check.”

The Printery House. Monks and staff at Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri produce high-quality greeting cards and gifts.

Nelson’s Gifts Wholesale. Founded in Steubenville, Ohio, the family company founded by pro-life activist Mark Nelson, also partners with Monastery Greetings. Nelson has a line of greeting cards which features classic Christian art styles that evoke a holiness not seen in popular Christian merchandise in decades.

Holy Heroes. Based in North Carolina and founded by a husband-and-wife team, the company excels in producing coloring books for small kids, pertaining to themes of Catholic masses. Fidgety little kids will not disrupt mass and will learn the faith at the same time; a win-win for the family and parish.

Church Attendance is Trending in the Right Direction; Let’s Keep Bringing Them In, to Save Christendom

Historian Larry Schweikert says history does not repeat, but it resembles the past. In her powerful book “School of Darkness,” repented Communist Bella Dodd described several phenomena of her day, including the growth of faith and patriotism in young men of the 1950s. This resembles the burgeoning movement today of young men awakened and inspired by Charlie Kirk, before and after his assassination, to go back to church, get married, have children, buy a home, and put down a stake in a strong America of the future.

Controversies over the numbers exist, but church attendance appears to up 15% nationwide following the murder of Charlie Kirk, who was pro-Catholic and said so on the air.

Dodd explained how the communist left of her day strategically targeted young women in the teaching profession, playing on their female emotions to advance and spread communism in academia and in elections. This has not changed, hence Catholics have work to do, to move young women towards marriage and family life. A difficult challenge, but not impossible with God--especially since the culture War Is Not Over, no matter how much oomph John Legend puts into John Lennon’s sour old song.

John Legend performs Happy Xmas (War Is Over) with Jorja Smith | Global Citizen Prize 2019

Lennon’s “So This is Christmas” is another spiritual Impossible Burger, with faux taste and empty calories.