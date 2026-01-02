Calling All Catholics

Calling All Catholics

Erika Koenig-Workman
Jan 3Edited

Scott, thank you for publishing the truth regarding China.

I was in a Catholic bookstore yesterday picking up a Bible study. What really stood out to me was all the junk made in China at the front of the warehouse shop, most of it made from plastic and inexpensive materials.

Actually, quite off putting.

Yet, I was blessed to find in the back a copy of an ancient Byzantine icon of Saint Christopher.

I was drawn to the rare beauty of it.

I kid you not, it literally jumped out at me! I picked it up and with wonder looked at the image 🙏🏾

2 replies by Scott Sawyer and others
