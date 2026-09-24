Today in St. Louis, the football stadium where the NFL’s Rams used to play, hosted the Mass for the beatification of Bishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979), who was a titan in contending boldly for the Catholic faith in the arena of the public square. After his ordination in Peoria, Illinois in 1919, Sheen pioneered use of modern media to spread the Gospel and took on the devils of his day—the growth of Communism, sexual immorality, family disintegration, general moral decline, slovenliness and “false compassion,” all of which America suffers from today.

Sheen’s insights, delivered with wisdom and passion, remain just as powerful and relevant as they were during his radio and television career, which spanned from 1930 to 1968, in shows including “The Catholic Hour” on radio, and “Life is Worth Living” and “The Fulton Sheen Program” on television from 1951-1968–which peaked at 30 million viewers per week. Sheen’s legacy has been rediscovered by Gen Z Catholics today, hungry for straightforward statement of truth. Indeed, Sheen hurled all 105 MPH fastballs at modern and eternal evils—and in the vintage clip below, he let it rip and didn’t even get around to the communists—although this was implied by his mention of “beatniks”:

Sheen Throws 105 MPH Fastballs at Social Evils

Performance of miracles is part of the path to sainthood for the beatified. According to bishopsheen.com, Sheen’s miracle involves the unexplained recovery of James Fulton Engstrom, a boy born stillborn in September 2010 to Bonnie and Travis Engstrom of the Peoria-area town of Goodfield. Engstrom’s parents prayed to the late Sheen and the boy successfully recovered.

While Sheen was still a monsignor, he became part of a different kind of miracle, which has yet to be attributed as such. The story of hardcore communist Bella Dodd’s transformation to strong faithful Catholic was guided by Sheen. In her book School of Darkness, Dodd’s testimony about Sheen bringing her back to faith is powerful, moving and nothing short of miraculous. Dodd was a major player in the Communist Party USA and hostile to the Church. She placed communists in public schools and universities. In her book, she laments unspecified deep harms she helped inflict on the Church before her catechism, baptism and Confession, all provided personally by Sheen. She also later claimed publicly—but not in Congressional testimony--that in the 1930s, the CPUSA “put eleven hundred men into the priesthood in order to destroy the church from within.” Other witnesses in Congressional hearings confirmed that the Church was a communist target for infiltration. Two close friends, in a sworn statement, directly quoted a 1961 speech she gave in Orange County, California, about communist activities to undermine the Church.

On April 27, 1952, three weeks after hearing Dodd‘s confession, Sheen, while in Rome, told the congregation in the American Catholic Church of Santa, Susanna:

In 1936 the [Communist] wolves went into the forces which control public opinion. There was hardly a prominent newspaper commentator who did not have a Communist secretary, although he or she did not necessarily know it. “This was the beginning of the planting of forces of evil communism within the religious communities to destroy them from within. A call for volunteers to enter religious orders and make the great sacrifices of the life of a seminarian was made at a secret Red meeting in a large [American] city.” Nicholas, Mary; Kengor, Paul. The Devil and Bella Dodd: One Woman’s Struggle Against Communism and Her Redemption (p. 296); New York Times, April 27, 1952.

20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! —Isaiah 5:20

Communists embedded everywhere, corrupted judges and prosecutors, Lindsay Clancy marketed as a victim instead of the children she murdered, Pride in schools from pre-K through Ph.D. and boardrooms, rampant moral and civic ugliness. Fulton Sheen saw all its like before and called it out. Our upside-down times are demanding that Catholics immediately produce more firebrand preachers like Fulton Sheen, to boldly take on the Age’s demons, in the public square and in Christian houses of worship.