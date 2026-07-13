America and its counterpart countries in Western Christendom have all suffered disastrous spiritual, economic, and social consequences by abandoning their duty to contest for and spread the faith in the public square. This is due in part to the Enemy’s worldwide casting of the insidious claim that America’s founders never intended for Christians to have a place in public life. The bogus proposition has lulled innumerable Western Christians into inaction and cowed others into timidity, to the point of them wishing each other “Happy Holidays” during Christmastime—even on Church property.

The failure of Christendom to speak up and act has resulted in the worldwide scourges of abortion of future Christians, euthanasia a/k/a “assisted suicide” of older or depressed ones, mass invasions of hordes of migrants and associated violent crimes inflicted on the citizens of targeted countries, the Transgenderism Menace, runaway public and personal debt, and the constant subversion of sovereign countries and free peoples by global elites manipulating geopolitics, in furtherance of their building a technological-computational modern Babylonian tower to the heavens.

Los Angeles 2025 anti-ICE riot; LA county Supervisor Lyndsay Horvath with disordered men at Dodgers' Pride game; Chemtrails in L.A. sky

The saddest fact is that this whole trip really isn’t necessary, had Christians in America and the West overall had not fallen prey to the false, absurd, and easily refutable claim that they are somehow obligated to retreat from the public square. In the first place, America’s the earliest settlers came ashore to practice their religion freely. They were Bible thumpers, who governed themselves by the principles of the Book. Historian Bill Federer reminds his audiences that different Christian denominations founded each of the 13 colonies: Virginia was Anglican, Massachusetts Puritan. Rhode Island Baptist, New York Dutch Reformed. Connecticut and New Hampshire Congregationalist, Delaware, and New Jersey originally Swedish Lutheran, then Dutch Reformed, then English, and Maryland Catholic. Their meeting houses doubled as the de facto City Hall. They put their denominational squabbles and rivalries aside, to wage and win the Revolution against British tyranny. Together they established a one-of-a-kind republic in the history of civilization, distinguished by its focus on individual rights, which are endowed only by the authority of God Himself.

The New and Old Testaments affirm God is the supreme grantor of rights, but He requires good behavior and warns of consequences when his children fail to live his ways. Deuteronomy 28 frames this relationship most dramatically. Deuteronomy describes the upside of sticking closely to God: society will have good order and there will be peace, good harvests, prosperity, thriving and harmonious families, and the resources to assist travelers passing through.

On the flipside, Deuteronomy 28 stands as an eternal lesson in how God’s children invite chaos and suffering when they opt to govern themselves outside of depending on Him. When the ancients of the Bible ignored, dismissed or just plain stopped thinking about God altogether, times of debt, poverty, lawlessness, pestilence, hunger, constant war, defeat, overrunning and occupation by hostile foreign forces, enslavement and families suffering rupture, injuries, abuse and all manner of indignities inevitably followed. Sound familiar?

It can be argued that Deuteronomy 28 pretty much foretells present-day issues and corresponding phenomena that comprise parts of the hellscape America and the West has for decades hurtled and careened into, and landed in the throes of today--Globalist agribusiness conglomerates’ use of glyphosate and other chemicals, to affect the food supply and drive down Americans’ health, and stamina; declining fertility and reproductive capability of men and women; chemtrails’ powders poisoning Americans’ atmosphere, crops and people; the designed and unrestrained stampeding of tens of millions of migrants by foreign enemy powers seeking to take down America and the West; Chinese Communist party espionage, biological warfare, and acquisition of US farmland and meat production; Leftist/communist rioters, orchestrated by foreign enemies and funded by corrupt individuals and organizations, to besiege and burn American cities and attack law enforcement; and state and federal governments in the U.S. and Europe’s intentional wild, reckless spending and distribution of their citizens’ taxed wages to foreign fraudsters (e.g. Somali scammers, among many other groups):

Debt: [29b] And you shall be only oppressed and robbed continually, and there shall be no one to help you.

Bad harvests: 30 …You shall plant a vineyard, but you shall not enjoy its fruit. 31 Your ox shall be slaughtered before your eyes, but you shall not eat any of it. Your donkey shall be seized before your face, but shall not be restored to you. Your sheep shall be given to your enemies, but there shall be no one to help you.

38 You shall carry much seed into the field and shall gather in little, for the locust shall consume it. 39 You shall plant vineyards and dress them, but you shall neither drink of the wine nor gather the grapes, for the worm shall eat them. 40 You shall have olive trees throughout all your territory, but you shall not anoint yourself with the oil, for your olives shall drop off.

Poor Health: 20 “The Lord will send on you curses, confusion, and frustration in all that you undertake to do, until you are destroyed and perish quickly on account of the evil of your deeds, because you have forsaken me. 21 The Lord will make the pestilence stick to you until he has consumed you off the land that you are entering to take possession of it. 22 The Lord will strike you with wasting disease and with fever, inflammation, and fiery heat, and with drought[a] and with blight and with mildew. They shall pursue you until you perish. 23 And the heavens over your head shall be bronze, and the earth under you shall be iron. 24 The Lord will make the rain of your land powder. From heaven dust shall come down on you until you are destroyed.

27 The Lord will strike you with the boils of Egypt, and with tumors and scabs and itch, of which you cannot be healed. 28 The Lord will strike you with madness and blindness and confusion of mind

Infertility:

18 Cursed shall be the fruit of your womb and the fruit of your ground, the increase of your herds and the young of your flock.

52 …they shall besiege you in all your towns throughout all your land, which the Lord your God has given you. 53 And you shall eat the fruit of your womb, the flesh of your sons and daughters, whom the Lord your God has given you, in the siege and in the distress with which your enemies shall distress you.

Foreign Invaders:

43 The sojourner who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower. 44 He shall lend to you, and you shall not lend to him. He shall be the head, and you shall be the tail.

47 Because you did not serve the Lord your God with joyfulness and gladness of heart, because of the abundance of all things, 48 therefore you shall serve your enemies whom the Lord will send against you, in hunger and thirst, in nakedness, and lacking everything.

49 The Lord will bring a nation against you from far away, from the end of the earth, swooping down like the eagle, a nation whose language you do not understand, 50 a hard-faced nation who shall not respect the old or show mercy to the young. 51 It shall eat the offspring of your cattle and the fruit of your ground, until you are destroyed; it also shall not leave you grain, wine, or oil, the increase of your herds or the young of your flock, until they have caused you to perish.

‘Sojourners’ Who Stay and Won’t Go Home:

33 A people that you do not know will eat what your land and labor produce, and you will have nothing but cruel oppression all your days. 34 The sights you see will drive you mad.

Malaise, Hopelessness and Bad Times

66 Your life shall hang in doubt before you. Night and day you shall be in dread and have no assurance of your life. 67 In the morning you shall say, ‘If only it were evening!’ and at evening you shall say, ‘If only it were morning!’ because of the dread that your heart shall feel, and the sights that your eyes shall see. 68

It will be necessary for all in Christendom to take on daunting challenges, if its nations are to recover from the sour, suffering side of Deuteronomy 28. Perhaps if each Christian today serves to spread the Gospel to grow Christendom, asks for His help and forgiveness and picks one modern scourge to fight against and defeat it, the next generations could witness and learn dependence on God, and return to partaking in the blessings of joy and bounty described in the sweet side of Deuteronomy 28.