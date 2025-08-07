Earlier this week, USCIS further publicized its offer for illegal aliens in the United States to participate in Project Homecoming, which would repatriate them to their countries of citizenship, in exchange for compensation and other incentives. The offer comports with Catholic teaching to preserve the human dignity of the immigrant—no raids, no handcuffs, no proverbial ‘tearing babies from their mothers’ breasts'--instead, it provides a respectful, rational, humane, orderly and forgiving process.

Per uscis.org/projecthomecoming, the benefits of voluntarily leaving the United States include:

Cost-free travel: The U.S. government will purchase a one-way departure ticket for illegal aliens to fly to their home country or another country where they have legal status.

$1,000 exit bonus: This exit bonus will be provided after confirmation that the illegal alien has left the United States through the https://www.dhs.gov/cbphome.

Forgiveness of fines for failure to depart: DHS will forgive outstanding civil fines for failure to depart after a final order of removal or a voluntary departure order.

Travel with Family: Illegal aliens can leave with their children, regardless of citizenship status; and

Leave safely, travel normally: The https://www.cbp.gov/about/mobile-apps-directory/cbphome allows illegal aliens to plan their departure, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner so they can wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organize their return in an orderly way; and

This option is also open to those whose temporary status is revoked.

Catechism of the Catholic Church 2241 puts Church, government and immigrants all on notice of their obligations:

The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is respected that places a guest under the protection of those who receive him. Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants' duties toward their country of adoption.

Project Homecoming also offers the illegal aliens the opportunity to fulfill their obligations spelled out in Catechism 2241:

Immigrants are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.

They are not to become civic burdens, which harks back to U.S. immigration historical tradition, which held that legal immigrants (the only kind ever allowed in) should not become a “public charge” and could be deported if they do. It is time that America steps back from immigration anarchy, which breeds intense disrespect of the nation, and returns to the tradition of legal, rational, orderly and well-regulated immigration policies.